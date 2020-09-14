Prep-Segue

National-World

CHADWICK BOSEMAN BURIED IN PRIVATE CEREMONY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles. That information comes from a death certificate obtained today by The Associated Press. The official document says the “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at a church cemetery in Belton, South Carolina. The cemetery is located about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson. The following day there was a public memorial. Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, after a four-year, private battle with colon cancer.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING PARADE RE-IMAGINED FOR CORONAVIRUS ERA

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be a Macy’s Thanksgiving parade this year, coronavirus epidemic or no. The financially struggling department store chain says it will continue its annual “cherished holiday tradition.” There will be floats, performers — and yes, giant balloons. But instead of moving along a 2 1/2-mile course, the event will be staged along a one-block stretch in front of the retailer’s flagship store in midtown Manhattan, The whole reduced spectacle will be broadcast as usual on NBC — featuring both live and recorded elements.

“TENET” TOPS BOX OFFICE RACE AGAIN, BUT …

UNDATED (AP) — Going into September, it was expected that the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” would be the catalyst in getting Hollywood bouncing back after months of closed theaters because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the pandemic showing no real signs of slowing down, those expectations are proving too high, even for “Tenet.” It won the box office race the past two weeks — practically by default — but it hasn’t drawn the kind of blockbuster numbers the studios were counting on. The fact that theaters in New York City and Los Angeles and other major cities remain closed. Now, Warner Bros., which released Tenet, is delaying its next major release. “Wonder Woman 1984” was due out next month, but was pushed back to Christmas Day.

BRAD PAISLEY EXPANDS EFFORTS TO FIGHT HUNGER

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Paisley is stepping up his efforts to fight hunger in America. The country music star and his wife have pledged to donate 1 million nutritional meals this month. The latest movement kicked off in Detroit last week — and will run for the next two weeks. It involves giving out meals in 16 cities in all, including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Miami and Nashville — and ends in Chicago on Sept. 21. Earlier this year, the Paisleys opened a free grocery store for those running low on provisions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic problems it has either caused or made worse.

ACMs PREPPING FOR CORONAVIRUS-ERA SHOW

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When the Academy of Country Music Awards are presented on Wednesday, there won’t be fake fans, canned applause or recorded acceptance speeches. Instead, the event will feature live performances — with musicians taking turns among three stages set up in Nashville, Tennessee. The awards are normally held in April in Las Vegas. But it like many other awards shows were delayed or re-imagined because of the coronavirus outbreak.