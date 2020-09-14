Saints beat Brady, Bucs…Nuggets still alive…Thiem wins

National-World

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints ruined Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay debut by intercepting him twice in a 34-23 win over the Buccaneers. Brady’s first pick set up a TD and the second was returned 36 yards for a touchdown by Janoris Jenkins. Alvin Kamara (kah-MAH’-rah) scored touchdowns running and receiving, and 41-year-old Drew Brees (breez) passed for 160 yards and two TDs with no turnovers.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) poured in 34 points and the Denver Nuggets forced a Game 7 in the NBA’s Western Conference finals by rallying past the Los Angeles Clippers, 111-98. The Nuggets trailed by 19 early in the second half before going on a 62-27 run to surge ahead. It’s the second straight series in which Denver has forced a Game 7 after losing three of the first four.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominic Thiem (teem) is the U.S. Open men’s champion after becoming the first men’s player in 71 years to win the final after dropping the first two sets. Thiem was down a break at 2-1 in the third set before completing a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 triumph over Alexander Zverev (ZVEHR’-ehv). The 4-hour, 2-minute match was the first U.S. Open final to be decided on a tiebreak.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman and Ondrej Palat (AHN’-dray pah-LAHT’) scored 12 seconds apart midway through the second period before the Tampa Bay Lightning finished off a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders in the NHL’s Eastern Conference final. Coleman’s goal came just 15 seconds after Brock Nelson tallied to give the Isles the lead. Brayden Point made it 3-1 in the third period, and Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHF’-skee) stopped 26 shots to help the Lightning take a 3-1 series lead.

DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) has tied Willie Mays for fifth place on the career homer list with his 660th, a two-run shot in the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-3 victory at Colorado. Pujols launched a fastball from Colorado Rockies reliever Carlos Estevez into the empty seats in left field at Coors Field. His first home run since Aug. 4 gave the Angels a 4-3 lead.