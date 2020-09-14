State Senate candidate back on campaign trail after dog attack

National-World

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) — A State Senate candidate is back on the campaign trail after being attacked by a dog.

April Capone, a former East Haven mayor, was talking with a potential voter last weekend in Wallingford when a homeowner’s dog ran outside.

The dog bit Capone on the hand and knocked her down.

Capone’s injuries were so serious that doctors needed to perform surgery.

The Democratic candidate in the 34th Senate district said the attack strengthened her belief that everyone should have access to affordable health insurance.

Capone said she is still in pain but is slowly easing back on to the campaign trail.

“We went out and did some doors last week, just a couple when I felt up to it, but I think it will be mostly phones this week. We’ll be back out on the doors, the campaign is too important,” Capone said.

The Democrat is running against Republican Paul Cicarella.

The winner will replace retiring Senator Len Fasano in a district that includes East Haven, Wallingford, and sections of North Haven, and Durham.

