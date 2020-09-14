Steelers, Titans get road wins…Stars advance

National-World

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gur) threw for three touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers opened their schedule with a 26-16 win over the New York Giants. The Giants led 10-3 until Roethlisberger hit JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington for scores in the second quarter. It remained 16-10 when Daniel Jones engineered a 19-play drive that ended when Bud Dupree deflected a pass that was intercepted near the goal line.

DENVER (AP) — Tennessee Titans newcomer Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining in a 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos. Derrik Henry rushed for 116 yards in the victory and Ryan Tannehill completed 29 of 49 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon ran for 78 yards and scored a touchdown that put Denver ahead, 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars have advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 20 years. The Stars erased a two-goal deficit in the last half of the third period before Denis Gurianov (goor-ee-AH’-nahf) scored on a one-timer during a power play 3:36 into overtime to give the Stars a 3-2 triumph over Vegas. The Golden Knights led, 2-0 until Jamie Benn and Joel Kiviranta (yool kih-vah-RAHN’-tah) scored in the last half of the third period.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Ona’s (OHN’-yuhz) tiebreaking, RBI double sparked a five-run seventh as the San Diego Padres knocked off Los Angeles, 7-2 to get within 1 1/2 games of the NL West-leading Dodgers. The Padres also scored in the seventh on a pair of fielder’s choices and an RBI grounder en route to their eighth straight win. Winning pitcher Dinelson Lamet (lah-MEHT’) struck out 11 while limiting the Dodgers to a run and three hits over seven innings.

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Engel delivered a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the eighth inning to lead the Chicago White Sox to their ninth win in 10 games, 3-1 over the Minnesota Twins. Tim Anderson had three hits, including an RBI single that capped the scoring. The outcome allowed the Pale Hose to open a two-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central.