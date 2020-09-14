Stocks up … Emissions cheats pay … Wildfire economic hit

National-World

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street ended solidly higher Monday following a burst of big corporate deals. The S&P 500 rose 1.3%, erasing much of its loss from last week, gaining 42 points to 3,383, while the Dow rose 327, finishing at 27,993 and the Nasdaq composite added 203, close to 2 percent to 11,056. Technology companies led the gains. Nvidia jumped after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings, and Oracle climbed after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the tech partner of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app based in China.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Automakers Daimler AG and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz USA have agreed to pay $1.5 billion to the U.S. government and California state regulators to resolve emissions cheating allegations. Officials say Daimler violated environmental laws by using so-called “defeat device software” to circumvent emissions testing and sold about 250,000 cars and vans in the U.S. with diesel engines that didn’t comply with state and federal laws. The settlement, which includes civil penalties, will also require Daimler to fix the vehicles. In addition, the company will pay $700 million to settle U.S. consumer lawsuits. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said in a statement that it denies the allegations that it cheated and does not admit to any liability in the U.S.

UNDATED (AP) — The fires consuming the forests of California and Oregon and darkening the skies over San Francisco and Portland are also damaging a regional economy already singed by the coronavirus outbreak. Wildfires are destroying property, running up huge losses for property insurers and putting a strain on economic activity along the West Coast that could linger for a year or more. The credit rating agency A.M. Best estimates that insured losses from the blazes in California could top the unprecedented $13 billion recorded in 2017 when the state was hit by three of the five costliest fires in U.S. history.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has blocked imports from four companies and a manufacturing facility in northwestern China suspected of using forced labor from people detained as part of a sweeping crackdown on ethnic minorities in the region. Companies that ship clothing and other cotton goods, computer parts and hair products from the Xinjiang region were named in the order issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The manufacturing facility is a center where Uighurs and other minorities have been detained and compelled to produce goods that have been exported to the U.S. and elsewhere.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chick-fil-A says it no longer plans to open a restaurant in the San Antonio International Airport, even though the Texas city relented and agreed to let it do so after more than a year of legal wrangling. The San Antonio City Council blocked the chain from opening a restaurant at the San Antonio International Airport early last year, because Chick-fil-A’s owners donate to anti-LGBTQ causes. Some Texas leaders broadly supported the company. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in 2019 in defense of Chick-fil-A and religious freedom.