Stocks up…Judge rejects limits…Verizon buys Tracphone

National-World

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are solidly higher on Wall Street following a burst of big corporate deals. The S&P 500 index rose 1.6% in morning trading. Technology companies were again in the lead. Nvidia jumped after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings, and Oracle climbed after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the tech partner of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app based in China. And the stock of Immunomedics more than doubled after the cancer drug specialist agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed broadly higher.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down, calling them unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV today sided with plaintiffs that included hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, a farmer’s market vendor, a horse trainer and several Republican officeholders who sued as individuals.

UNDATED (AP) — A drug company says that adding an anti-inflammatory medicine to a drug already widely used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients shortens their time to recovery by an additional day. Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a study of 1,000 people sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The results have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

UNDATED (AP) — The company that runs New York Sports Club and Lucille Roberts gyms has filed for bankruptcy protection with COVID-19, still prevalent in man parts of the U.S. The virus has gutted membership rolls at fitness companies nationwide. Town Sports International Holdings Inc., which also operates Washington Sports Club and Total Woman Gym and Spa, said it can no longer pay its debts.

UNDATED (AP) — Verizon, the country’s largest phone company, is buying prepaid phone seller Tracfone for up to $6.9 billion, expanding its low-income customer business. Tracfone, a subsidiary of Mexico telecom giant America Movil, is the largest U.S. mobile reseller. It doesn’t build its own network, instead paying companies like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile a fee to use theirs. Nearly two-thirds of Tracfone’s 21 million U.S. customers get their service from Tracfone renting Verizon’s network.