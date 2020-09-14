Update on the latest in business:

National-World

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks solidly higher after corporate deals

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are solidly higher on Wall Street following a burst of big corporate deals. The S&P 500 index rose 1.6% in morning trading.

Technology companies were again in the lead. Nvidia jumped after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings, and Oracle climbed after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the tech partner of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app based in China.

The stock of Immunomedics more than doubled after the cancer drug specialist agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences.

European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed broadly higher.

TIKTOK-ORACLE DEAL

TikTok owner picks Oracle over Microsoft as US tech partner

UNDATED (AP) — Oracle said Monday that the Chinese owner of TikTok has picked the U.S. company to be its “trusted technology provider,” beating out rival Microsoft in a deal that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S.

The choice came a week before President Donald Trump’s deadline to ban TikTok in the U.S.

Microsoft said in a Sunday statement that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, “let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.”

The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September. It ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national security risks due to its Chinese ownership.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TREATMENTS

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

UNDATED (AP) — A drug company says that adding an anti-inflammatory medicine to a drug already widely used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients shortens their time to recovery by an additional day.

Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a study of 1,000 people sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The results have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

The study tested a pill that Indianapolis-based Lilly already sells to treat rheumatoid arthritis. All study participants received remdesivir, a drug previously shown to reduce the time to recovery by four days. Those who also were given the Lilly drug recovered one day sooner.

BREXIT

UK’s Johnson defends planned law, says EU ‘unreasonable’

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his plan to unilaterally rewrite Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union is a necessary insurance policy against the bloc’s unreasonable behavior. But his former attorney general joined a growing number of once-loyal lawmakers condemning the contentious move.

Johnson said a planned law designed to override portions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement was needed because the EU might “go to extreme and unreasonable lengths” in its treatment of former member Britain.

EU leaders are outraged at the prime minister’s proposal, which the British government accepts would breach an international treaty.

TOWN-SPORTS-BANKRUPTCY

NY Sports Club latest chain to seek bankruptcy protection

UNDATED (AP) — The company that runs New York Sports Club and Lucille Roberts gyms filed for bankruptcy protection with COVID-19, still prevalent in man parts of the U.S., gutting membership rolls at fitness companies nationwide.

Gold’s Gym sought bankruptcy protection in May and 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide filed for bankruptcy in June. Many companies, including Planet Fitness, furloughed workers in order to conserve cash.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc., which also operates Washington Sports Club and Total Woman Gym and Spa, said Monday that it can no longer pay its debts.

VERIZON-TRACFONE

Verizon to buy prepaid phone seller Tracfone for up to $6.9B

UNDATED (AP) — Verizon, the country’s largest phone company, is buying prepaid phone seller Tracfone for up to $6.9 billion, expanding its low-income customer business.

Tracfone, a subsidiary of Mexico telecom giant America Movil, is the largest U.S. mobile reseller. It doesn’t build its own network, instead paying companies like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile a fee to use theirs. Nearly two-thirds of Tracfone’s 21 million U.S. customers get their service from Tracfone renting Verizon’s network.

Verizon said it expects the deal to close in the second half of 2021. Regulators must approve it.

WALMART-DRONES-HEALTH SUPPLIES

Walmart to test drone delivery with Zipline in latest deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is teaming up with a company called Zipline to launch drone delivery program early next year that will deliver select health and wellness products near the discounter’s headquarters in Northwest Arkansas.

Walmart said Monday that it plans to eventually expand to general merchandise.

Walmart is also using drones from startup Flytrex to deliver groceries and household essentials from its stores in North Carolina.

OIL MARKET

OPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, BP sees ‘peak oil’ in 2020s

LONDON (AP) — OPEC says that developing countries’ difficulty in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will help keep a lid on global oil demand, particularly in India. On Monday it said it had cut its estimates for world demand by 400,000 barrels a day for both this year and next.

Besides the trouble in developing countries, OPEC said it expects a slow pick-up in energy demand for transportation in rich countries.

Meanwhile, oil company BP says it expects demand for oil to peak in the early 2020s. It says it may never recover totally from the slump induced by the pandemic recession.

SMOKE-FREE VEGAS CASINO

MGM Resorts adopts smoke-free policy for Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the last Las Vegas Strip resorts to reopen after coronavirus closures will be the first to be smoke-free.

MGM Resorts International announced Monday that Park MGM will prohibit tobacco smoke inside when it opens Sept. 30. Hotel executive Anton Nikodemus says guests have long asked for a non-smoking casino in Las Vegas.

Park MGM is the remodeled and renamed former Monte Carlo.

The move is a turning point in a city where tourists can light up even if they can’t at home. A history professor says COVID-19 has forced rethinking about a lot of things, and smoking may be one of them.

DELTA-RAISING CAPITAL

Delta latest airlines to raise funds through loyalty program

NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines will use its frequent flyer program to back up $6.5 billion in funding as the pandemic continues to buffet air travel.

It follows United Airlines and American Airlines, who used the same maneuver in June to keep cash flowing with businesses and families staying out of airports.

Airline executives do not expect airline traffic to return to normal for some time, and that is raising pressure on lawmakers to step in and prevent mass job losses.

AMAZON-HIRING

Amazon to hire 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is hiring another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders.

The company said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. Amazon says the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring.

Business has been booming at the Seattle-based online behemoth. It made record profit and revenue between April and June, as more people turned to it during the pandemic to buy groceries and supplies.

Amazon said it needs the people at the 100 new warehouses, package sorting centers and other facilities it’s opening this month.