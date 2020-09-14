Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

National-World

DEPUTIES SHOT-CALIFORNIA

Search continues for gunman who shot California deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities were continuing the search for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush in their squad car. The department announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Surveillance video shows a gunman with a pistol open fire on the deputies’ patrol car. A handful of protesters gathered outside the the hospital where the injured deputies were being treated. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the deputies, a male and a female who graduated from the academy 14 months ago, are expected to recover.

WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

Latest: Sheriff: 2 more dead from California wildfires

A Northern California sheriff said Sunday that two more people have been confirmed dead from wildfires burning in the state. That brings the state’s total wildfire death toll to 24 this year. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said seven people remain missing. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the area on Monday through Monday night. Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum said strong southerly winds and low humidity Monday will result in elevated fire weather conditions across the region. He said conditions may improve a little bit Tuesday but not a lot. Borsum added that the air quality in the region may not improve until October.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER

Gulf Coast residents brace for possible new hurricane

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally churns northward. Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday, bringing dangerous weather conditions including risk of flooding to a region stretching from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to prepare for the storm immediately. He also said there are still many from southwestern Louisiana who evacuated from Hurricane Laura into New Orleans — exactly the area that could be hit by Sally.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump openly defied state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic guidelines as he gathered thousands of supporters inside a suburban Las Vegas warehouse Sunday night. Trump soaked up the raucous cheers from the largely mask-free crowd but made no mention of the nearly 200,000 U.S. deaths and ongoing infections from the novel coronavirus. Not since a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was blamed for a surge of infections has Trump gathered so many indoors. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, said Trump was “taking reckless and selfish actions” that endangered lives. Those in the stands directly behind Trump and likely to be captured on TV were ordered to wear face coverings.

TIKTOK-ORACLE DEAL

Source: Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft in Trump-urged bid

TikTok’s owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S., according to a source familiar with the deal. The choice came a week before President Donald Trump’s deadline to ban it in the U.S. Microsoft said in a Sunday statement that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, “let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.” The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national-security risks due to its Chinese ownership.

BC-FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia shares rise as investors look ahead to Fed meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, despite the rollercoast ride that closed Wall Street last week, as traders awaited cues from the U.S. central bank expected later in the week. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China all rose in Monday morning trading. On players’ radar screens is the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, which is meeting later in the week. The Fed’s massive aid for the economy has helped underpin the markets’ recovery from the coronavirus downturn by slashing short-term interest rates to record lows and buying up bonds to support markets.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA

Australian official under police guard over virus measures

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian health official has revealed that she has been under police guard because of death threats and growing public anger over pandemic border restrictions. Queensland state Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said Monday that she now traveled with a police escort because of the threats. The Queensland state government has been under mounting criticism for making travelers spend two weeks in hotel quarantine when they cross the state border from other parts of Australia. The restrictions have led to a number of high-profile incidents, including one last week in which a woman was not allowed out of quarantine to attend her father’s funeral. Queensland’s premier blamed Young for that case.

JAPAN-POLITICS

Yoshihide Suga wins party vote for Japan prime minister

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshihide Suga has been elected as the new head of Japan’s ruling party, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country’s next prime minister. Suga received 377 votes in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election Monday to pick a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced last month that he would resign due to health problems. The other two contenders received a combined 157 votes. The expected victory in the party vote by Suga, currently the chief Cabinet secretary of Abe’s government, all but guarantees his election in a parliamentary vote Wednesday because of the majority held by the Liberal Democrats’ ruling coalition.

NEPAL-LANDSLIDE

Search resumes in villages hit by Nepal landslide, 11 dead

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers are searching for people missing since a deadly landslide struck three villages in Nepal’s mountains. A government administrator says 11 bodies have been pulled from the debris and rescuers are looking for at least 15 more believed to be buried by the landslide. The landslide swept three villages before the slide stopped at a river. Continuous rainfall had made it difficult for rescuers on Sunday. But improving weather has allowed them to access to higher ground in the landslide area east of Kathmandu.

AP-TEN-US-OPEN

Thiem 1st since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st 2 sets

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominic Thiem has become the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final. Thiem earned his first Grand Slam title Sunday with a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) comeback victory against Alexander Zverev. It’s the first time the U.S. Open final ended with a fifth-set tiebreaker. Pancho Gonzalez made the same sort of turnaround against Ted Schroeder in 1949 to win the event then known as the U.S. Championships. Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who entered Sunday with an 0-3 career record in major title matches. This was Zverev’s debut in a Grand Slam final.