Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

National-World

AP-TROPICAL-WEATHER

Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Rain bands from slow-moving Hurricane Sally are moving over the Florida Panhandle as forecasters try to determine exactly where the plodding but powerful storm will come ashore. Sally was still carrying 100 mph winds Monday night. And forecasters say it will bring with it life-threatening storm surge and flash floods to parts of the northern Gulf coast. Sally is moving at only about 3 mph. The storm is currently moving toward Louisiana but forecasters still expect a turn that will take it toward the Mississippi-Alabama state line by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. However, they caution that the exact track remains uncertain.

AP-TROPICAL WEATHER-BERMUDA

Damage reported as ‘Paulette’ makes rare landfall in Bermuda

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Paulette knocked down trees and power lines across Bermuda as it made a rare landfall in the wealthy British territory and strengthened into a Category 2 storm while still over the island. Government officials said in a press conference that there were no reports of deaths, injuries or serious property damage and noted that two boys were born at the height of the storm.Fewer than 10 hurricanes have made landfall on the tiny island in the middle of the Atlantic since the National Hurricane Center began tracking such disasters in the 1850s. Paulette was moving away to the north-northeast with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph).

AP-US-WILDFIRES-THE-LATEST

Latest: Oregon seeks presidential disaster declaration

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the ongoing wildfires in the state. Brown made the request Monday, saying it would bring much needed resources to Oregon’s response and recovery efforts. The request includes additional communications resources, damage assessment teams, search and rescue support, debris management, as well as shelter and medical assistance. Individual assistance for the counties and tribes was also included in the request. A federal emergency declaration was granted for the state last week.

WESTERN WILDFIRES-ECONOMIC IMPACT

Wildfires during pandemic intensify economic pain in West

The fires consuming the forests of California and Oregon and darkening the skies over San Francisco and Portland are also damaging a regional economy already singed by the coronavirus outbreak. Wildfires are destroying property, running up huge losses for property insurers and putting a strain on economic activity along the West Coast that could linger for a year or more. The credit rating agency A.M. Best estimates that insured losses from the blazes in California could top the unprecedented $13 billion recorded in 2017 when the state was hit by three of the five costliest fires in U.S. history.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP-RALLIES

Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is running as the “law and order” candidate, but that hasn’t stopped him and his reelection campaign from defying state emergency orders and flouting his administration’s coronavirus guidelines as he holds rallies in battleground states. Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president to reconsider the events, warning that he’s putting lives at risk. But they have largely not tried to stop the gatherings of several thousand people as Trump and his team push forward, likening them to “peaceful protests” protected by the First Amendment.

ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST

The Latest: Biden vows to ‘restore dignity for everyone’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is promising to “restore dignity for everyone, especially the poor” if he defeats President Donald Trump in November. Biden made his pledge Monday to an online convocation of the Poor People’s Campaign, one of the nation’s leading civil rights and social justice organizations. Biden highlighted several of his economic proposals: raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, expanding health insurance access, investing billions of dollars in childcare, early childhood education and college tuition assistance. He also cited his plans for a $15,000 tax credit for first-time home buyers and other housing assistance.

BC-US-IMMIGRATION DETENTION-GEORGIA

Nurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) — A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records. Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words. Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.

2020 CENSUS

Judge chastises government for not producing census records

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has chastised government attorneys for failing to produce documents that showed how the U.S. Census Bureau made its decision to cut short by a month the head count of every U.S. resident. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh told government attorneys on Monday that they weren’t complying with her order to produce documents. Her statements came during a hearing in a lawsuit over whether the once-a-decade census will finish at the end of September or the end of October. She says the documents that government attorneys had produced so far were already publicly available. Koh said she was “very disappointed and surprised.”

BC-FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets mixed after Wall Street rises on dealmaking

Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street surged on a flurry of corporate deal-making and Chinese economic activity improved. Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul rose. Shanghai was little-changed after the government reported retail sales rose 0.5% in August from a year earlier for the first growth this year. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.3%, erasing much of its loss from last week. Technology companies led the gains once again. Nvidia jumped after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings. Oracle climbed after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the tech partner of Chinese-owned video app TikTok.

JAPAN-NISSAN TRIAL

Japan begins trial of Nissan, ex-executive over Ghosn’s pay

TOKYO (AP) — The financial misconduct trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly has begun with Kelly saying he committed no crimes and was only trying to keep his star boss Carlos Ghosn from leaving. Japanese prosecutors on Tuesday outlined allegations of what they said was a complex and clandestine scheme to pay former star executive Carlos Ghosn. The charges being heard at Tokyo District Court center around Kelly’s alleged role in failing to report to Japanese authorities the future compensation of Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for two decades. Ghosn was also arrested and charged two years ago but jumped bail while awaiting trial and fled to Lebanon late last year. Kelly, who turned 64 on Tuesday, appeared in court before a panel of three judges headed by presiding Kenji Shimotsu.