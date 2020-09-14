Update on the latest sports

National-World

MLB-TWINS

Windy week for the Twins

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Twins begin a weeklong stay in Chicago, taking on a pair of first-place teams. José Berríos (4-3, 4.40 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, trailing the White Sox by one game in the AL Central. He’s won three straight decisions and will go against Dylan Cease (5-2, 3.33 ERA). The White Sox have won four in a row. After finishing on the South Side, the Twins will move to Wrigley Field next weekend to play the NL Central-leading Cubs.

In other MLB action:

— The Padres and Dodgers open their final series this season, perhaps San Diego’s best chance to close in on the eight-time reigning NL West champions. Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 1.98) faces emerging Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 2.24) in the first of three games at Petco Park. Lamet’s only loss this season came against the Dodgers on Aug. 4.

—After beating Texas on Sunday afternoon, Oakland is in Seattle for a doubleheader that’s part of four games in about 60 hours, in three cities and time zones. The three-day travel binge ends with the start of a two-game series at Colorado on Tuesday. The doubleheader was wedged between the trips after a three-game series at the Mariners to start September was postponed over COVID-19 issues. It’s the third twinbill in a week, and 10 games over seven days would be franchise’s most since the Kansas City A’s played 10 from June 16-22, 1966.

— The Cincinnati Reds are playing catch-up in the NL postseason picture, and now they’ll be without ace Sonny Gray due to a strain in the right side of his mid-back. Gray went on the injured list Sunday. The Reds are set to play a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, with Trevor Bauer (4-3, 1.74) starting the opener and Anthony DeSclafani (1-2, 7.20) pitching the nightcap.

ITALIAN OPEN-DJOKOVIC

Djokovic says he learned a ‘big lesson’ from US Open default

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic says he learned “a big lesson” after being disqualified from the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.

Djokovic says ahead of the Italian Open that he is “going to take this in as profound as possible for me as a big lesson.” He says, “I’ve been thinking about it. I’ve been comprehending. I’ve been talking to my team. It’s just one of these things that is just unfortunate and happens. You have to move on.”

Djokovic has an opening-round bye in Rome. His first match this week will come against either Italian wild-card entry Salvatore Caruso or a qualifier.

IRAN-GERMANY-WRESTLER

Iran summons German envoy over tweet on executed wrestler

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has summoned Germany’s ambassador after his embassy in a tweet criticized the execution of a wrestler after President Donald Trump asked for the 27-year-old man’s life to be spared.

The official IRNA news agency says an official at the country’s foreign ministry told the ambassador at a meeting today that the tweet about the wrestler amounted to an “intervention” in Iran’s domestic affairs and strongly protested the move. The embassy had earlier tweeted that it was “deeply surprised” about the execution.

FIFA-UN CRIME AGENCY

FIFA open to help fund anti-corruption agency for sports

VIENNA (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino says it would help fund a global agency to tackle corruption in sport. Creating a body like the World Anti-Doping Agency to address financial corruption, match-fixing and the influence of organized crime in sport has been talked about for many years. No detailed proposal was made. Infantino says “we at FIFA are ready to invest in it.” Infantino spoke at a United Nations event in Austria as a corruption trial was opening in Switzerland as part of a long-running investigation of soccer officials. Infantino is himself now under investigation in Switzerland over meetings he had with the country’s attorney general who later left his job over the allegations.

WOLFSBURG-CAMACHO RETIRES

Former Atletico player Camacho retires at 30 after injury

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Ignacio Camacho has retired from soccer after failing to recover from a long-term injury.

The 30-year-old Camacho injured his ankle during a German Cup game for Wolfsburg in 2017 and has had five operations since then. He last played a competitive game in September 2018. Camacho says “the pain was present every day of these three years.”

Wolfsburg says Camacho’s playing contract has been canceled but he will remain at the club on a two-year staff trainee program. Camacho won the Europa League with Atletico in 2010 and made one appearance for Spain’s national team.