Update on the latest sports

National-World

MLB-SCHEDULE

Windy week for the Twins

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Twins begin a weeklong stay in Chicago, taking on a pair of first-place teams. José Berríos (4-3, 4.40 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, trailing the White Sox by one game in the AL Central. He’s won three straight decisions and will go against Dylan Cease (5-2, 3.33 ERA). The White Sox have won four in a row. After finishing on the South Side, the Twins will move to Wrigley Field next weekend to play the NL Central-leading Cubs.

In other Major League action:

— The Padres and Dodgers open their final series this season, perhaps San Diego’s best chance to close in on the eight-time reigning NL West champions. Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 1.98) faces emerging Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 2.24) in the first of three games at Petco Park. Lamet’s only loss this season came against the Dodgers on Aug. 4.

MLB-ATHLETICS-LAMB

Athletics sign Jake Lamb

SEATTLE (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have signed former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb after he was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The move with Lamb made sense after Oakland lost Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman. Chapman suffered a strained right hip and is expected to undergo surgery.

The 29-year-old Lamb looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago. He hit 29 homers in 2016 and then made the NL All-Star team in 2017 while setting career highs with 30 homers and 105 RBIs. Since then, he’s battled injuries and inconsistency and hit just 12 homers over the past three seasons.

NHL-PLAYOFFS

Stars could advance to Stanley Cup final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars could move on to the Stanley Cup Final with a win tonight over the Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton. It would be the franchise’s first trip to the final since 2000.

The Stars are up three-games-to-one. They won Game 4 despite being outshot 33-20. And they trail Vegas in their series, 130 shots to 92.

NHL-FLAMES-WARD Ward named coach of Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have removed the “interim” tag from Geoff Ward’s job and made him the NHL club’s head coach. Ward was promoted from associate coach Nov. 29. Calgary was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in six games by the Dallas Stars.

NFL-NEWS

NFL reminds team about mask requirements

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL is reminding team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings. There were several games Sunday in which team members other than players were not using them.

Troy Vincent oversees the league’s football operations. He sent a memo to the 32 clubs on Monday saying teams “must remain vigilant” about following protocols set not only by the league, union and clubs, but by state and local governments. Otherwise, he says, the season could be “at risk.”

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Tennessee Titans have placed starting cornerback Adoree Jackson on injured reserve and replaced him by signing cornerback Tye Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. The Titans made the moves Monday hours before their season opener at Denver. Jackson was added to the injury report Friday after being limited by a knee issue.

— Indianapolis Colts starting running back Marlon Mack will miss the rest of this season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon. Mack suffered the injury on a 3-yard catch midway through the second quarter Sunday. He immediately fell to the ground and started reaching for his right foot. Mack was in the final year of his contract after posting his first career 1,000-yard season in 2019. The injury means rookie Jonathan Taylor will become the new starter.

— The Browns switched kickers after one game. Cleveland waived kicker Austin Seibert after he missed an extra point and field goal in Sunday’s 38-6 loss at Baltimore. Seibert’s being replaced by Cody Parkey, who is best known for missing a 43-yard kick for the Chicago Bears in the 2018 playoffs.

— New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell could miss a few weeks after injuring his left hamstring in the team’s season-opening loss at Buffalo. Coach Adam Gase says Monday he doesn’t want to put a timetable on Bell’s return, but says it could take some time because it’s a soft-tissue injury. Bell was injured on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter when Bills linebacker A.J. Klein was penalized for holding. Inside linebacker Blake Cashman has a groin injury that could also sideline him a few weeks.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting safety Jarrod Wilson on injured reserve with a left hamstring injury. He’s expected to miss at least a month. They promoted cornerback Sidney Jones from the practice squad to take Wilson’s place on the 53-man roster.

GOLF-US OPEN-HORSFIELD

Horsfield out of Open after positive test

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Horsfield of England is the second player in as many days to withdraw from the U.S. Open because of a positive result from a coronavirus test.

Horsfield had a negative result Thursday from a pre-travel test. Upon landing in New York, he tested positive without having symptoms.

Scottie Scheffler withdrew Sunday after a positive coronavirus test. He also was asymptomatic.

Horsfield spent two years playing college golf for the Florida Gators. He won two European Tour events in a span of three weeks to earn an exemption to Winged Foot. Horsfield was replaced by Rory Sabbatini.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Murray gets wild card for Paris

PARIS (AP) — Andy Murray has received a wild card into the French Open. The former No. 1 was the only non-Frenchman to be given a free pass into the men’s main draw of the grand slam which starts in 13 days.

Murray was also awarded a wild card into the U.S. Open after pelvic and shin injuries, and went two rounds.

Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria and Eugenie Bouchard of Canada were the only non-Frenchwomen to receive wild cards. Pironkova made the U.S. Open her first comeback tournament since 2017 and achieved an impressive first-time run to the quarterfinals. Bouchard reached her first final in more than four years in Istanbul on Sunday and lost in a third-set tiebreaker.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OHIO STATE DEPARTURES

Tired of waiting: Ohio State stars opt out, move on to draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State stars Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis got tired of waiting for a decision on the football season and chose to opt out and begin preparing for the NFL draft.

Wade, a preseason All-American cornerback, and Davis, an offensive guard, are both likely to be first-round picks in the 2021 draft. Wade announced his decision via Twitter on Monday, following Davis’ announcement on Friday.

All eyes will now be on quarterback Justin Fields, who could be one of the top picks in the 2021 draft regardless of whether he plays another down of football for the Buckeyes.