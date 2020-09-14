US–America Disrupted, ADVISORY

National-World

The 2020 election was always going to be decided by a splintered country, riven by race, gender, education and geography. Then came the triple shock of a pandemic, recession and an uprising against systemic racism. The nation’s divides were sharpened, and any sense of normalcy erased.

AP’s America Disrupted is examining the American electorate during a period of extraordinary upheaval, exploring how the tumult has changed how we live and how we vote.

The next in the occasional series of narrative, photo and data-driven storytelling is a dispatch from Appleton, Wisconsin, where the economic disruption is expanding the partisan divide. The package will will move Wednesday, Sept. 16.

ELECTION 2020-AMERICA DISRUPTED-ECONOMY: In this election, many voters aren’t judging the health of economy based on jobs numbers, personal bank accounts or union contracts. Instead, they’re awarding credit and blame based on partisan biases. In one battleground town, that means filtering through the facts they want to see and hear, and those they don’t. By Josh Boak. UPCOMING by 12:01 a.m. Eastern. 2,700 words, with 1,000-word abridged. AP photos by David Goldman and AP graphics.