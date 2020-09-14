Wall Street-Heavily Traded
Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
Oracle Corp up 3.636 60.636
General Electric Co up .100 6.050
Vale S.A. ADS rep 1 common unchanged 11.670
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 6.090 340.150
Wells Fargo & Co up .550 24.820
Ford Motor up .065 7.065
SPDR Financial Sector up .470 25.180
iShares Emerging Markets ETF up .680 44.610
Bank of America Corp up .405 25.905
iShares Silver Trust up .370 25.270
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
New Gold Inc up .120 1.900
iBio Inc up .070 2.010
B2gold Corp up .390 6.780
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd up .010 1.020
Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund up .010 2.900
Great Panther Silver Ltd up .025 1.005
iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .380 34.270
Equinox Gold Corp up .690 12.230
NovaGold Resources Inc up .620 11.170
Credit Suisse High Yield Fund unchanged 2.140
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
Pain Therapeutics Inc up 3.055 6.375
Immunomedics Inc up 41.960 84.210
Vaxart Inc up 1.130 6.430
Apple Inc up 3.005 115.005
Nikola Corp down .205 31.925
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down 1.940 24.620
Tesla Inc up 23.640 396.360
Peloton Interactive Inc class A down 3.350 80.690
Advanced Micro Devices up 2.090 78.430
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc up .515 6.835