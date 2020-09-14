Wall Street-Heavily Traded

National-World

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

Oracle Corp up 3.636 60.636

General Electric Co up .100 6.050

Vale S.A. ADS rep 1 common unchanged 11.670

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 6.090 340.150

Wells Fargo & Co up .550 24.820

Ford Motor up .065 7.065

SPDR Financial Sector up .470 25.180

iShares Emerging Markets ETF up .680 44.610

Bank of America Corp up .405 25.905

iShares Silver Trust up .370 25.270

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

New Gold Inc up .120 1.900

iBio Inc up .070 2.010

B2gold Corp up .390 6.780

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd up .010 1.020

Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund up .010 2.900

Great Panther Silver Ltd up .025 1.005

iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .380 34.270

Equinox Gold Corp up .690 12.230

NovaGold Resources Inc up .620 11.170

Credit Suisse High Yield Fund unchanged 2.140

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

Pain Therapeutics Inc up 3.055 6.375

Immunomedics Inc up 41.960 84.210

Vaxart Inc up 1.130 6.430

Apple Inc up 3.005 115.005

Nikola Corp down .205 31.925

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down 1.940 24.620

Tesla Inc up 23.640 396.360

Peloton Interactive Inc class A down 3.350 80.690

Advanced Micro Devices up 2.090 78.430

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc up .515 6.835