AM Prep-Cooler Copy

HOUSE PANEL PROBES REPORTS TRUMP ADMIN. TWEAKED COVID-19 DATA TO PLEASE PRESIDENT

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House subcommittee examining President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is launching an investigation into reports that political appointees have meddled with routine government scientific data to better align with Trump’s public statements.

The Democrat-led subcommittee is requesting transcribed interviews with seven officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services, including communications aide Michael Caputo. He has often publicly pushed back on CDC statements about the coronavirus and said falsely in a Facebook video on Sunday that the CDC has a “resistance unit” to undermine Trump, according to The New York Times. His page has since been made private.

According to a report in Politico, Caputo, along with scientific adviser Paul Alexander, pressured officials to alter the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, a long-running weekly journal that features the latest science-based research and data on infectious diseases. The the report has long been a sacred government information resource for doctors, scientists and researchers tracking outbreaks.

Politico reports the officials pressured CDC to change the reports, at times retroactively, to better align them with Trump’s often rosier public statements about the coronavirus.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. MAYOR FIRES POLICE CHIEF, SUSPENDS OTHERS STEMMING FROM SUFFOCATION DEATH OF DANIEL PRUDE

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director in the continuing upheaval over the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

Chief Le’Ron Singletary announced his retirement last week as part of a major shakeup of the city’s police leadership but said he would stay on through the end of the month.

Instead, Warren said at a news conference yesterday that she had permanently relieved him while suspending Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin and Communications Director Justin Roj without pay for 30 days following a cursory management review of the city’s role in Prude’s death.

“This initial look has shown what so many have suspected, that we have a pervasive problem in the Rochester Police Department,” Warren said. “One that views everything through the eyes of the badge and not the citizens we serve. It shows that Mr. Prude’s death was not taken as seriously as it should have been by those who reviewed the case throughout city government at every level.”

Officers found Prude running naked down the street in March, handcuffed him and put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a week later after he was taken off life support.

His death has sparked nearly two weeks of nightly protests and calls for Warren’s resignation after his relatives released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.

TRUMP TOUTS FOREST RAKING WHILE VISITING AREAS HIT BY NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump yesterday ignored the scientific consensus that climate change is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos and renewed his unfounded claim that failure to rake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame.

The fires are threatening to become another front in Trump’s reelection bid, already facing hurdles because of the coronavirus pandemic, joblessness and social unrest. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, in his own speech yesterday said the destruction and mounting death toll across California, Oregon and Washington require stronger presidential leadership and labeled Trump a “climate arsonist.”

Trump traveled to Northern California to be briefed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and federal officials. At one point, state Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot urged the president to “recognize the changing climate and what it means to our forests.”

Trump responded, “It will start getting cooler, just you watch.”

Crowfoot politely pushed back that he wished the science agreed with the president. Trump countered, “I don’t think science knows, actually.”

That striking moment came on a day of dueling campaign events, with Trump and Biden dramatically contrasting their outlooks on climate change —and the impact it has had on the record-setting fires ravaging the West Coast.

Trump’s suggestion that the planet is going to start to unexpectedly cool is at odds with reality, experts say.

HURRICANE SALLY PRESSES IN ON GULF COAST

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Hurricane Sally, one of a record-tying five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic, closed in on the Gulf Coast on Monday with rapidly strengthening winds of at least 100 mph and the potential for up to 2 feet of rain that could bring severe flooding.

The storm is on a track to brush by the southeastern tip of Louisiana and then blow ashore late today or early tomorrow near the Mississippi-Alabama state line for what could be a long, slow and ruinous drenching.

Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents rushed to buy bottled water and other supplies ahead of the hurricane, which powered up to a Category 2 in the afternoon. Forecasters said sustained winds could reach 110 mph by landfall.

“This is the real deal, and it deserves your attention,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wrote on Twitter, shortly after the storm was upgraded. He urged people in low-lying areas to prepare to evacuate. “Be smart. Prepare for worst. Pray for the best,” he said.

Seawater and sand swept onto roads on one end of Dauphin Island off the coast of Alabama, washing away several cars, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said. He said about a dozen people had to be evacuated by Humvee.

To the west, in Mississippi, Jeremy Burke lifted things off the floor in case of flooding in his Bay Books bookstore in the Old Town neighborhood of Bay St. Louis, a popular weekend getaway from New Orleans, about 60 miles to the west.

Sally has lots of company during what has become one of the busiest hurricane seasons in history — so busy that forecasters have almost run through the alphabet of names with 2 1/2 months still to go.

For only the second time on record, forecasters said, five tropical cyclones were swirling simultaneously in the Atlantic basin. The last time that happened was in 1971.

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT MOVES TO BLOCK GREEN PARTY CANDIDATE FROM PRESIDENTIAL BALLOT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered that the Green Party presidential candidate should not be added to the ballot, clearing the way for local clerks to resume mailing absentee ballots to more than 1 million voters who have requested one.

The 4-3 order comes just seven weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election in this narrowly divided state. Democrats had feared adding Howie Hawkins to the ballot would take votes away from Joe Biden and assist President Donald Trump. He won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

Election officials had warned of significant delay and chaos if the court had ordered Hawkins added to the ballot. That would have forced clerks to reprint and mail the ballots less than two months before the election.

Rapper Kanye West is also trying to get on the Wisconsin ballot. The court did not address his challenge, which if successful could result in a new ballot being ordered, causing delay.

Both West and Hawkins are getting help from Republicans who see them as siphoning votes from Biden in this narrowly divided state.

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO REPORTER QUITS, CLAIMS MANAGEMENT SPIKED STORY ON SEX MISCONDUCT CLAIM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An arts reporter at Minnesota Public Radio News announced her resignation Monday, accusing management of dragging their feet on a potential story about a male employee at a sister station accused of sexual misconduct.

“My editors have failed to move forward on the story” after months of reporting, Marianne Combs said in a resignation letter she posted on Twitter. She did not name the man facing the accusations.

“I gathered testimony from eight women who say that he sexually manipulated and psychologically abused them,” Combs said. “Their experiences span fifteen years and describe a man who preyed on younger, sexually inexperienced women.”

MPR President Duchesne Drew said in a statement to The Associated Press yesterday the editors decided the story was not ready to run because it does not meet the company’s journalistic standards. Editors were surprised by Combs’ resignation and expected that she was continuing to work on the story, Drew said.

Combs said MPR News’ legal team cleared her story, but the editors refused to air it because of concern “that airing a story about his behavior would invite a lawsuit.”

Combs was named journalist of the year by the Society of Professional Journalists in June for her coverage of sexual abuse cases at Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis.

In 2018, MPR severed ties with Garrison Keillor, longtime host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” after he was accused of sexual harassment.