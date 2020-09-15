AM Prep-Cyber Corner

National-World

IN THE NEWS: TIKTOK DEAL LEAVES QUESTIONS

UNDATED (AP) — By now, you have probably heard about TikTok choosing Oracle as its corporate partner — a partner it needs to help avoid a ban ordered by President Donald Trump. But that doesn’t end the international saga just yet. Word of the potential team-up has raised more than a few questions. For example, it’s unclear what Oracle means when it says it will be a “trusted technology provider” for TikTok. For now, Oracle isn’t saying whether it has a joint venture with TikTok, a vendor agreement with the short-video site — or something else. And while the U.S. government has to approve of the deal for the site to keep operating in the U.S., it’s also unclear whether the Chinese government will go along with all of this.

IN THE NEWS: WALMART TEAMING WITH DRONE COMPANY

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is teaming up with another drone company. And it has nothing to do with trying to sell more of the miniature aircraft in its stores. The deal with Zipline is part of the retail giant’s effort to use drones to deliver health and wellness products. The test of the system will be carried out early next year near Walmart’s headquarters in Northwest Arkansas. The ultimate goal in all of this, says Walmart, is to expand the use of drones to deliver general merchandise. Last week, Walmart struck a deal with another drone company, Flytrex. It would allow Walmart to deliver groceries and household items from its stores in North Carolina.

ON THE WEB: ONLINE BETTING CHAIN TO BE OFFICIAL ODDS SUPPLIER FOR ESPN

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The William Hill betting chain has become more than just the odds-on favorite to be the official odds supplier for ESPN — it has won the coveted slot. That means William Hill will set the point spread for the network across all its platforms — both online and on air. As part of the deal, fans will be able to link directly to William Hill’s sports betting apps in states where it’s legal to do so through ESPN sites — and the company will be integrated throughout all of ESPN’s products. It’s the latest in a series of deals in the sports betting industry.

___

Online:

William Hill site: https://www.williamhill.com