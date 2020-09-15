AM Prep-Kickers

National-World

BALL PYTHON AT ST. LOUIS LAYS SEVEN EGGS, WITHOUT MALE HELP

ST. LOUIS (AP) — So, how did THAT happen? That’s the question experts at the St. Louis Zoo are asking, now that a 62-year-old ball python managed to lay seven eggs — despite not being near a male python for at least two decades. One snake expert says it is rare — but not unusual — for ball pythons to reproduce asexually. And the species is also capable of storing sperm for delayed fertilization. In addition to that, ball pythons usually stop laying eggs long before they reach their 60’s. So it’s a head-scratching development, to be sure.

ALPHORN PLAYERS HELP EASE CORONAVIRUS ATMOSPHERE FOR SOME IN GERMAN

DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — It’s one way to relieve the tension that flares as people try to stay safe and sane during the coronavirus pandemic. In the German city of Dresden, musicians are going on roofs of apartment buildings with their alphorns to perform concerts. This past Saturday, the Dresdner Sinfoniker orchestra — made up of 16 alphorns, nine trumpets and four tubas – performed at an event called “The Sky Above Prohlis.” The music rained down on listeners from 164 feet above, while drums and other percussion instruments took up posts at a nearby parking garage atop a shopping center. Organizers of the one-hour performance say it was a way for people to enjoy music — while practicing social distancing both from each other and the musicians.