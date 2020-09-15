AM Prep-Music

National-World

BLANCO BROWN OUT OF ICU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Blanco Brown is out of intensive care but not out of the hospital. His publicist says Brown had a second 12-hour surgery to address injuries sustained from a head-on collision outside Atlanta on Aug. 31. His doctors do not think Brown will require any more surgeries. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

BRAD PAISLEY IS GIVING AWAY A MILLION MEALS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Paisley is in the midst of a tour that’s not about music. He’s hitting 16 cities with food for more than 60,000 families. Paisley and his wife, actor Kimberley Williams-Paisley, have teamed with the group Feeding America to do what he calls the Million Meal Donation Tour. They’re about halfway through a two-week tour with the goal of donating one million meals this month. Paisley says they’ve helped people who have had longtime financial needs, but also those who were okay six months ago and fell on hard times. He says they are “just rallying to feed people.”

COLT FORD FINISHES LAST IN PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS DEBUT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – At least Colt Ford has country music to fall back on. He came in last in the 81-man field in his PGA Tour Champions debut last week at the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He shot 74-78-72 to finish at 14 over. Miguel Angel Jimenez won by closing with a 5-under 65 to beat Steve Flesch by a stroke. Ford was a golf pro before taking up country music.

T.I. SETTLES ON CRYPTOCURRENCY CHARGES

ATLANTA (AP) — T.I. has settled civil charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he helped promote a fraudulent cryptocurrency. The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, agreed to a civil settlement with the SEC that was announced Friday. He is paying a $75,000 fine and agreeing not to sell or market similar securities for at least five years. Harris got into trouble, the SEC said, because he used his social media accounts to promote FLiK, falsely claiming to be a co-owner. The Feds also say he asked an unidentified actor and comedian to also promote FLiK, providing language calling it T.I.’s “new venture.” The SEC says both of those moves broke federal laws against selling securities without registering with the SEC.

BILL WYMAN’S BASS SETS AUCTION RECORD

NEW YORK (AP) – Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman’s bass has set a new record. Julien’s Auctions says Wyman’s 1969 Fender Mustang bass that he used with the Stones in 1969 and 1970 sold for $384,000 over the weekend. Julien’s says that beats the previous record price for a bass sold at auction. That was Paul McCartney’s left-handed Hofner bass, which sold for just over $204,000 in 2013. Julien’s is also claiming another potential world record: the highest price paid for a toilet-seat cover. Wyman’s yellow acrylic plush toilet cover with the Rolling Stones tongue-and-lips logo sold for $1,152.

PAUL WILLIAMS WILL REWRITE A SONG FOR YOU

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul Williams is willing to rewrite any of his songs for a lucky winner of a charity auction. Williams will personalize any of his songs, handwrite the lyrics and autograph them as a prize in an auction for City of Hope, a research and treatment center near Los Angeles for life-threatening diseases. Among the songs Williams has written are “Rainbow Connection,” “An Old-Fashioned Love Song,” “We’ve Only Just Begun” and “Evergreen.” Other items in the auction include lyrics to “Livin’ on a Prayer” autographed by Jon Bon Jovi, and a copy of George Winston’s “Autumn” album that Winston autographed and was once owned by Neil Armstrong. The auction runs through next Monday at www.Charitybuzz.com/cityofhope.

THAT’S JOHN K, NOT JOHN KAY

ORLANDO (AP) – John K knew he’d have some work to do when he chose that as his professional name. When you say it out loud, it sounds like “John Kay,” which is the singer for the band Steppenwolf, which John K calls “an amazing band.” There’s also John K, who created the cartoon “Ren and Stimpy” and got into some legal trouble two years ago. John K — the one who sings “6 months” — says he can’t wait until he can Google “John K” and neither “Ren and Stimpy” nor “Steppenwolf” come up. He has a new song called “Happiness,” out now.

ACMS EMBRACE CHALLENGE OF THREE SEPARATE VENUES

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The producers of tomorrow’s Academy of Country Music Awards say having to do a show during the pandemic has actually given them more flexibility. Executive producer R.A. Clark says because they will be filming from three different venues in Nashville, everyone is spread out. He says when they’re at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, people are “crawling all over each other.” Some of the performances will be recorded and none are open to fans. Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen and Luke Combs will perform from the Bluebird Café. Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, John Pardi and Kelsea Ballerini will perform at the Ryman Auditorium. Taylor Swift will perform at the Grand Ole Opry House, which is where the awards will be given out.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES WILL OPEN ACMS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Academy of Country Music Awards will open with performances by all five entertainer of the year nominees. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood will start the show with a medley of their hits. Host Keith Urban and pop singer Pink will debut their new single, “One Too Many.” The ACMs are tomorrow and will be shown live on CBS.