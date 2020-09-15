AP Lifestyles Digest for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

National-World

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan here.

Here is the AP Lifestyles digest for the week of Sept. 14. It will be updated again on Thursday.

To receive the AP Lifestyles digest by email, contact BBedlan@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories, call Customer Support, customersupport@ap.org, 877-836-9477. For photo reruns, visit the photo archive here.

For questions, contact Anthony McCartney at amccartney@ap.org or Julia Rubin at jrubin@ap.org.

___

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HALLOWEEN — Roving grown-ups tossing candy at kids standing on their lawns. Drive-thru Halloween haunts. Yard parties instead of block parties and physical parades. Wider paths through corn mazes. The holiday so many look forward to each year is going to look different in the pandemic as parents and the people who provide Halloween fun in treats, costumes and attractions navigate a myriad of restrictions and safety concerns. By Leanne Italie. Upcoming: 1,200 words Wednesday, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-HALLOWEEN-ABRIDGED

___

GARDENING

GARDENING-MICROCLIMATES — The weather has gotten stranger and more unpredictable, but there is a small way that gardeners can take more control: finding and exploiting microclimates. By Lee Reich. UPCOMING Tuesday, 500 words, photo.

___

HOME

HOMES-FALL DECOR TRENDS — A look at fall trends in home decor, including the resurgence of brown. Recently seen by many trend watchers as drab, it’s back in style, its earthy, warm hues seen as offering comfort in unsettling times. By Kim Cook. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

___

HEALTH

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS — What are the different types of coronavirus tests? There are three broad categories of coronavirus tests in the U.S. UPCOMING: 300 words, illustration by 3 a.m.

REL-VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOOD INSECURITY — At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, Sharawn Vinson sent two of her children away to North Carolina with their father because she feared that a time would come when she would no longer be able to feed them. It was a painful decision for the unemployed mother of six. But she says it gave her time to save on food stamps, search for a job and receive meals from a food bank. She has also volunteered at a food pantry linked to a Baptist church and is now helping to feed dozens of her neighbors who live in a Brooklyn housing development. About 2 million New Yorkers like Vinson are facing food insecurity. SENT Monday. Photos.

___

TRAVEL

SMOKE FREE CASINO — One of the last Las Vegas Strip resorts to reopen after coronavirus closures will be the first to be smoke-free. MGM Resorts International announces Monday that Park MGM will prohibit tobacco smoke when it opens Sept. 30. The move marks a watershed in a city known for letting tourists smoke even if they can’t at home. SENT.

___

PERSONAL FINANCE

NERDWALLET-LIZ WESTON-UNDERSTAND-MEDICARE ADVANTAGE — Many older Americans opt for Medicare Advantage plans, a private insurance alternative to traditional Medicare. Advantage plans offer extra coverage, usually at no cost. But there’s a downside, with the potential for higher costs if you get sick. And the choices can be confusing, with dozens of plans available to the typical consumer. You could be better off with traditional Medicare paired with a supplemental Medigap policy. Check your state’s health insurance assistance program for free help sorting out options, coverage and cost. While you can switch from an Advantage program to traditional Medicare later, you might not be able to get a Medigap supplement policy. By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet. SENT: 860 words, photo.

ON THE MONEY-NERDWALLET-MOBILE BANKING — As bank branches remain shuttered, more people are having a go at doing their banking online. Though banks make it sound easy — “just use our app!” — not everything is intuitive for those new to the world of mobile check deposits, digital money transfers and autopay. Should you hang onto deposited checks or shred them? Should you print and save monthly statements? How do I handle online bill pay or peer-to-peer payments? What if the app malfunctions or an update wreaks havoc? Here are some common tasks in online banking and how best to handle them. By CHANELLE BESSETTE of NerdWallet. UPCOMING Wednesday: 790 words, photo.

___

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

NY FASHION WEEK-CFDA AWARDS — The Council of Fashion Designers of America gave its top fashion awards on Monday to Gabriela Hearst for womenswear and Kerby Jean-Raymond for menswear. The two designers led a group of winners that the CFDA said was the most diverse in the 39-year history of the awards. SENT: 300 words, photos.

NY FASHION WEEK-JASON WU — Jason Wu did what few designers dare during New York Fashion Week: He put on a live show Sunday with a tiny audience in his seats in the middle of a pandemic. Why? “I think the world needs beauty and optimism,” the designer told The Associated Press after his beachy show. “New York Fashion is not over. It is strong. We’re here. … We can all be safe, be gathered and still be able to celebrate.” By Leanne Italie. Upcoming: 420 words Sunday, photos.