AP Sports Digest

TOP STORIES

FBN–TITANS-BRONCOS

DENVER — New kicker Stephen Gostkowski avoided a disastrous debut with the Tennessee Titans when he kicked a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left for a 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos. Gostkowski missed three field goals and an extra point before nailing the game-winner to cap a 12-play, 83-yard drive. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. With FBN–Broncos-Fangio’s Foibles. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

FBN—STEELERS-GIANTS

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — There was one overriding reason Ben Roethlisberger worked so hard to return from a major elbow injury. His team. Roethlisberger, who missed the final 14 games last season after elbow surgery, threw for three scores and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Giants 26-16 at an empty and eerie MetLife Stadium. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 820 words, photos. With FBN–Giants-Judge Debut. By Tom Canavan (sent).

HKN—STARS-GOLDEN KNIGHTS

EDMONTON, Alberta — Jamie Benn and Dallas enjoyed the moment so much that the relative silence was pretty much an afterthought. The Stars are going to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years. SENT: 900 words, photos. With HKN–Stars-Advance. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BKN–HEAT-CELTICS PREVIEW

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kemba Walker and Jimmy Butler entered the NBA on the same night. They’ve paid their dues since the 2011 NBA draft, and both went to new homes in the summer of 2019 looking for something better. Now here they are: For the first time, Walker and Butler are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 700 words, photos. With BKN–Tipoff (Clippers-Nuggets in Game 7, sent).

COMMENTARY

FBN–TIM DAHLBERG-NFL

It’s just one week, and the sample size is relatively small. But it was the one week where everything could have gone wrong but didn’t. Yes, stadiums were mostly empty but it could have been worse. A lot worse. The NFL rolled the dice and came up a winner, if only for just one week. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN—SIDELINE PROTOCOLS

The NFL reminded team personnel on the sidelines about the COVID-19 requirements for wearing face coverings, saying such carelessness or disregard could put the season “at risk.” There were several games Sunday in which team members other than players did not use face coverings. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBN–BUCCANEERS-ANALYSIS

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of things to fix if they’re going to realize their potential this season. Tom Brady says it. So does Bruce Arians. By Fred Goodall. SENT: 780 words, photos.

FBN–BEHIND THE CALL

No one can say the crowds influenced the officials. The crews may have been a bit rusty without a preseason, but only two teams allowed fans into the stadium during the NFL’s opening weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic. So no fans were in the stands for the two costliest calls in Week 1: offensive pass interference flags on Cincinnati’s A.J. Green and Dallas’ Michael Gallup in the closing seconds of close games. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 1,080 words, photos.

HKN—PLAYOFFS-EASTERN CONFERENCE

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Tampa Bay Lightning are one win from the Stanley Cup Final because their best players have been dominant. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 680 words, photos.

HKN–GOLDEN KNIGHTS WRAPUP

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Vegas Golden Knights are left to grapple with how they controlled the play for much of the Western Conference final but somehow lost in five games to the Dallas Stars. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

BBN–DODGERS-PADRES

SAN DIEGO — With a mighty swing and a brief pose at home plate to fire up his teammates, Trent Grisham added some spice to what could be a sprint to the finish between his San Diego Padres and the seven-time defending NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Grisham’s home run off Clayton Kershaw helped the Padres beat the Dodgers 7-2 for their eighth straight win. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 865 words, photos.

BBN–METS SALE

NEW YORK — Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families. The deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners. SENT: 430 words, photos.

FBC—BIG 12 BLUES

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Maybe the Big 12 Conference should have followed the lead of the Big Ten and Pac-12 and opted out of playing college football this fall. Or at least opted out of scheduling the Sun Belt. The lower-tier conference went 3-0 against the Power Five league over the weekend, a stunning performance highlighted by Louisiana-Lafayette’s romp over then-No. 23 Iowa State. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 770 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-IN THE PITS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Austin Dillon was written off as a championship contender before NASCAR’s playoffs began. He vowed to get aggressive and show he’s taken a huge step in his career. Dillon may not make it to the final four, but he’s making good on his promise to “mess up a lot of brackets.” By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BBA–RANGERS-AGING ELVIS

Elvis Andrus was once that kid for the Texas Rangers, the 20-year-old shortstop whose big league debut was followed soon after by two World Series appearances. Now 32, his season is over because of lingering lower back issues and there are questions about his future as the team’s shortstop. By Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

FBC–SYRACUSE-BABERS

One game into the season, Syracuse coach Dino Babers isn’t sure what kind of team he has. It likely won’t take long to find out. The Orange dropped their season opener 31-6 at No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday and now play at No. 25 Pittsburgh (1-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) in five days. The Panthers are coming off a 55-0 season-opening win over FCS foe Austin Peay. By John Kekis. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

