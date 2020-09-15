AP Sports Digest

National-World

TOP STORIES

BKN—NUGGETS-CLIPPERS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Denver Nuggets have stormed back from a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Clippers to force a Game 7. They’re trying to overcome that sort of hole for a second straight series. At stake for the Clippers is their first conference finals appearance in team history. The Los Angeles Lakers await the winner. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 9 p.m.

HKN—ISLANDERS-LIGHTNING

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Tampa Bay Lightning, who are one win from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in team history, play the New York Islanders in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference finals series. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m.

HKN—STANLEY CUP

EDMONTON, Alberta — Before preparing for the Stanley Cup Final, the Dallas Stars got a chance to unwind in their team lounge after an emotional overtime victory finally got them over the hump. After the CEO ripping the team’s top players for not performing, getting eliminated in double OT of a Game 7, abruptly firing their coach for unprofessional conduct in December and turning to a hockey lifter in the interim, the Stars are finally playing for the big trophy. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 7 p.m. With Stars Advance and Golden Knights Wrapup (both sent).

BBO—STRUGGLING BALLPARK BUSINESSES

Dozens of businesses around Major League Baseball ballparks rely on the millions of fans who attend the 81 home games for the bulk of their yearly revenue. With no fans allowed during the abbreviated season due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of these businesses are on the verge of collapse. By Will Graves: SENT: 1,800 words, photos. With separates from Cleveland, New York, Boston, Chicago and Pittsburgh (all sent).

BBO—POSTSEASON BUBBLE

NEW YORK — The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944. The Division Series and League Championship Series also will be part of the bubble, but the first round of the expanded postseason will be at the top-seeded teams. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 600 words. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 7 p.m.

GLF—US OPEN

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — The older he gets, the more difficult it gets for Tiger Woods. His next bid at breaking the PGA Tour’s career victory record is at Winged Foot, as stern as any test in the U.S. Open. It’s where Woods missed his first cut at a major as a pro. It’s what Collin Morikawa saw for the first time and said, “Wow, what a course.” By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 7 p.m. With separate on Rory McIlroy (upcoming by 8 p.m.)

COMMENTARY

GLF—ON THE FRINGE-US OPEN

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Having never seen the West Course at Winged Foot until he arrived this week, Dustin Johnson watched highlights of the 2006 U.S. Open and learned quickly what he needs to avoid. The rough? Sure. But also a reminder of how much can go wrong, as if he needed one. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m. With Golf Notes (upcoming by 9 p.m.) and Golf Glance (sent).

FBN—TIM DAHLBERG-NFL

It’s just one week, and the sample size is relatively small. But it was the one week where everything could have gone wrong but didn’t. Yes, stadiums were mostly empty but it could have been worse. A lot worse. The NFL rolled the dice and came up a winner, if only for just one week. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BKN—HEAT-CELTICS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Boston and Miami open their Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics have won seven consecutive Game 1s while the Heat have the best record in these playoffs at 8-1. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 6:30 p.m.

FBC—VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIG TEN

The Big Ten football season remains on hold after meetings last weekend to discuss return to play plans. Wisconsin’s chancellor said during a Senate hearing on college sports that conferences leaders need answers about COVID-19 testing and possible long-term heart issues related to the virus. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 5 p.m.

HKN—CAPITALS-LAVIOLETTE

Peter Laviolette is hired as coach of the Washington Capitals, who hope to harness his ability to quickly take a team to the Stanley Cup Final in what could be the final few years of their championship window. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 460 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 8 p.m.

FBN—STEELERS-ANALYSIS

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger appeared to put to rest any questions about his right elbow during a season-opening win over the Giants. For running back James Conner, though, his durability remains suspect after injuring his right ankle. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 7 p.m.

BKL—AROUND THE WNBA

A’ja Wilson has been selected The Associated Press WNBA player of the year. The third-year star helped Las Vegas earn the top seed in the league’s playoffs. Teammate Dearica Hamby was the AP’s sixth woman of the year for the second consecutive season. Candace Parker of Los Angeles earned defensive player of the year honors while Minnesota’s Crystal Dangerfield was selected as the rookie of the year. The Lynx’s Cheryl Reeve was chosen as the coach of the year. Seattle’s Breanna Stewart was selected as the comeback player of the year and Atlanta’s Betnijah Laney as most improved player. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 600 words, photos

CYC—TOUR DE FRANCE

VILLARD-DE-LANS, France — German rider Lennard Kamna wins the first Alpine stage of the Tour de France after pulling clear of a group of breakaway riders on his way to the ski resort of Villard-de-Lans. SENT: 600 words, photos.

