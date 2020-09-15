AP-SYNC-1, AP-SYNC-2 Tuesday Coverage

National-World

Stations: AP Radio news plans the following long-form coverage on our special events channels today.

AP-SYNC-1 Coverage:

9:30 aed — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise holds a news conference on the Commitment to America: to restore our way of life, rebuild the greatest economy and renew the American dream.

12:00 ped — President Trump participates in an Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn.

After 3:25 ped — Playback of comments by President Trump, if he speaks as he leaves the White House for a trip to Philadelphia.

AP-SYNC-2 Coverage:

9:15 aed — California Congressman Raul Ruiz and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand hold a news conference on legislation to assist veterans exposed to burn pits.

10:30 aed — House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeen Jeffries and Vice-Chair Katherine Clark hold a news conference.

12:00 ped — Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris campaigns in Fresno, California.

1:00 ped — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in a veterans’ roundtable in Tampa, Florida.

2:45 ped — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a news conference.

5:30 ped — Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas.

7:00 ped — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Kissimmee, Florida.