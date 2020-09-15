Business News Digest

National-World

TOP STORIES:

FEDERAL RESERVE — Federal Reserve policymakers will meet this week for the first time since they significantly revised the Fed’s operating framework in ways that will likely keep short-term interest rates near zero for years to come. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 840 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Wall Street is strengthening again as big technology stocks wrest back more of their losses from their sudden belly flop earlier this month. By Stan Choe. SENT: 580 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated through market close, about 800 words by 5 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOILET PAPER — Toilet paper is back on store shelves, but you may not recognize some of the brands. Demand for toilet paper was so high during the pandemic, that to keep their shelves stocked, retailers across the country had to buy up foreign brands, mostly from Mexico. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BUZZWORTH:

LEGO DITCHES PLASTIC BAGS — Lego will stop using plastic bags inside its boxed sets and replace them with paper ones. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 230 words, photo.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

CHINA-TARIFFS — The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on Chinese goods totaling more than $200 billion are illegal under the rules of the global trade body. SENT: 170 words.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION — U.S. industrial production slowed to a modest increase of 0.4% in August, far weaker than the strong bounce back recorded in previous months when factories were coming back to life. By Martin Crutsinger. SENT: 290 words, photo.

EARNINGS:

FEDEX-RESULTS — Shipping company FedEx reports quarterly results. UPCOMING.

INDUSTRY:

JAPAN-NISSAN-TRIAL — The financial misconduct trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly began Tuesday with Kelly saying he committed no crimes and was only trying to keep his star boss Carlos Ghosn from leaving. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 760 words, photos.

STRUGGLING BALLPARK BUSINESSES — Dozens of businesses around major league baseball ballparks rely on the millions of fans who attend the 81 home games for the bulk of their yearly revenue. With no fans allowed during the abbreviated season due to the coronavirus, many of these businesses are on the verge of collapse. With reporting from Cleveland, New York, Boston, Chicago and Pittsburgh. UPCOMING, with photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GERMANY-VACCINES — Germany says it is providing up to 750 million euros ($892 million) to support three domestic pharmaceutical companies that are developing vaccines against the new coronavirus..SENT: 270 words.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

VIACOMCBS-PARAMOUNT PLUS — ViacomCBS will rebrand its CBS All Access streaming service as Paramount Plus, set to debut early next year with new, original shows. By Mae Anderson. SENT: 250 words.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

NERDWALLET-MILLENNIAL MONEY-LUXURY BRANDS — There are plenty of designer and luxury brands on the market, and in part because of Instagram’s fashion bloggers and influencers, they’re all the rage. Here’s how to save money on designer and luxury brands so you can rock the trendiest labels for less. By Courtney Jespersen of NerdWallet. SENT: 700 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

ASIA-ECONOMY — Developing economies in Asia will contract in 2020, the first such downturn in nearly 60 years, the Asian Development Bank said Tuesday in an update to its forecasts. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 440 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — Unemployment in the U.K. edged up in July even though large sections of the economy reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, a signal that the jobless rate is set to spike higher when a government salary-support scheme ends in the autumn. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 440 words, photo.

NETHERLANDS-BUDGET — The Dutch government is unveiling its annual budget plans Tuesday, providing an indication of how one of Western Europe’s most prosperous nations foresees the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. By Mike Corder. SENT: 630 words, photos.