Associated Press Daybook-Tuesday-Agencies for Tuesday, Sep. 15.

Tuesday, Sep. 15 – Thursday, Sep. 17 9:30 AM Collaborative Forest Restoration Program Technical Advisory Panel virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19319, https://twitter.com/forestservice

Contacts: USDA Forest Service press, 1 202 205 1134

The meeting will be held with virtual attendance only. The following link with provide public access to view the Panel meeting: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqExQ41C51-mSdijkwgGnww?view_as=subscriber

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:30 AM NTSB meets virtually to discuss 2019 Ohio train crash – National Transportation Safety Board virtual meeting to consider the agency’s investigation into the 12 Aug 2019 collision between two CSX freight trains near Carey, OH, which led to the lead locomotive and four railcars of the westbound train and 21 railcars on the eastbound train being derailed. The train crews suffered minor injuries and the accident damage was estimated at $4.9 million. The board votes on the findings, probable cause and recommendations as well as any changes to the draft final report (9:30 AM EDT) * NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt holds virtual media availability following the meeting, via Microsoft Teams Live (2:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19262, https://twitter.com/NTSB_Newsroom

Contacts: NTSB Media Relations, 1 202 314 6100

Public may view it through ‘Webcast of Events’ on the NTSB home page at www.ntsb.gov

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Nuclear Regulatory Commission virtual public meeting – Nuclear Regulatory Commission public meeting on the agency’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, via webcast

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19367, https://twitter.com/NRCgov

Contacts: NRC Office of Public Affairs, 1 301 415 8200

This meeting will be webcast live at the Web address – https://www.nrc.gov/

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Food and Drug Administration Pediatric Advisory Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.fda.gov/, https://twitter.com/US_FDA

Contacts: FDA press, fdaoma@fda.hhs.gov, 1 301 796 4540

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Board of Directors virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.fdic.gov, https://twitter.com/FDICgov

Contacts: FDIC media, mediarequests@fdic.gov, 1 202 898 6993

Tuesday, Sep. 15 12:00 PM National Institutes of Health Advisory Council for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17678, https://twitter.com/NIHforHealth

Contacts: NIH media, nmb@od.nih.gov, 1 301 496 5787

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:00 PM Environmental Protection Agency Science Advisory Board meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-15988, https://twitter.com/EPAgov

Contacts: EPA press, press@epa.gov, 1 202 564 4355

Tuesday, Sep. 15 2:30 PM Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Credit Union Advisory Council meeting, via conference call

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19089, https://twitter.com/cfpb

Contacts: CFPB press, press@consumerfinance.gov, 1 202 435 7170

Tuesday, Sep. 15 2:30 PM Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Consumer Advisory Board meeting, via conference call

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19086, https://twitter.com/cfpb

Contacts: CFPB press, press@consumerfinance.gov, 1 202 435 7170

Members of the public will receive the agenda and dial-in information when they RSVP

Tuesday, Sep. 15 2:30 PM Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Community Bank Advisory Council meeting, via conference call

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19088, https://twitter.com/cfpb

Contacts: CFPB press, press@consumerfinance.gov, 1 202 435 7170

Members of the public will receive the agenda and dial-in information when they RSVP

Wednesday, Sep. 16 9:00 AM SEC Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting

Location: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.sec.gov/news/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/SEC_News

Contacts: SEC public affairs, news@sec.gov, 1 202 551 4120

Wednesday, Sep. 16 – Thursday, Sep. 17 9:30 AM Collaborative Forest Restoration Program Technical Advisory Panel virtual meeting continues

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19319, https://twitter.com/forestservice

Contacts: USDA Forest Service press, 1 202 205 1134

The meeting will be held with virtual attendance only. The following link with provide public access to view the Panel meeting: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqExQ41C51-mSdijkwgGnww?view_as=subscriber

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM SEC Open Meeting

Location: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.sec.gov/news/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/SEC_News

Contacts: SEC public affairs, news@sec.gov, 1 202 551 4120

Wednesday, Sep. 16 12:00 PM Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans’ Advisory Committee on Rehabilitation virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19469, https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: VA press, VAPublicAffairs@VA.gov, 1 202 273 6000

For any members of the public that wish to attend virtually, they may use the WebEx link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/e.php?MTID=ma11b82b1abd06bdad9e8a1341b53137e, password: V9k7aaYTp*3, or join by phone at +14043971596,1999824330##

Wednesday, Sep. 16 – Thursday, Sep. 17 1:00 PM National Park System Advisory Board meeting

Location: American Geophysical Union, 2000 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-15120, https://twitter.com/NatlParkService

Contacts: Joshua Winchell, NPS, joshua_winchell@nps.gov, 1 202 513 7053

In the event of a switch to teleconference, notification and access information will be posted by September 9, 2020, to the Board’s website at https://www.nps.gov/advisoryboard.htm

Wednesday, Sep. 16 1:00 PM Federal Aviation Administration Safety Oversight and Certification Advisory Committee meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17237, https://twitter.com/FAANews

Contacts: FAA press, 1 202 267 3883

Contact for access

Wednesday, Sep. 16 2:00 PM SEC Closed Meeting

Location: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.sec.gov/news/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/SEC_News

Contacts: SEC public affairs, news@sec.gov, 1 202 551 4120

Wednesday, Sep. 16 2:00 PM Federal Communications Commission Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17429, https://twitter.com/FCC

Contacts: Michael Ha, FCC, michael.ha@fcc.gov, 1 202 418 2099

Thursday, Sep. 17 9:00 AM National Park System Advisory Board meeting concludes

Location: American Geophysical Union, 2000 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-15120, https://twitter.com/NatlParkService

Contacts: Joshua Winchell, NPS, joshua_winchell@nps.gov, 1 202 513 7053

In the event of a switch to teleconference, notification and access information will be posted by September 9, 2020, to the Board’s website at https://www.nps.gov/advisoryboard.htm

Thursday, Sep. 17 9:30 AM Collaborative Forest Restoration Program Technical Advisory Panel virtual meeting concludes

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19319, https://twitter.com/forestservice

Contacts: USDA Forest Service press, 1 202 205 1134

The meeting will be held with virtual attendance only. The following link with provide public access to view the Panel meeting: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqExQ41C51-mSdijkwgGnww?view_as=subscriber

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM Office of Personnel Management Federal Prevailing Rate Advisory Committee meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19245, https://twitter.com/USOPM

Contacts: OPM Office of Communications, mail@opm.gov, 1 202 606 2402

The September 17, 2020, meeting of the Federal Prevailing Rate Advisory Committee is open to the public through advance registration. Public participation is available for the teleconference by audio access only. All individuals who plan to attend the virtual public meeting to listen must register by sending an email to pay-leave-policy@opm.gov with the subject line ‘September 17 FPRAC Meeting’ no later than Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM Nuclear Regulatory Commission virtual public meeting – Nuclear Regulatory Commission public meeting on ‘Transformation at the NRC – Milestones and Results’, via webcast

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-19367, https://twitter.com/NRCgov

Contacts: NRC Office of Public Affairs, 1 301 415 8200

This meeting will be webcast live at the Web address – https://www.nrc.gov

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM Federal Energy Regulatory Commission monthly open meeting and webcast

Location: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ferc.gov, https://twitter.com/FERC

Contacts: FERC press, PressDL@ferc.gov, 1 202 502 8680

Thursday, Sep. 17 1:00 PM VA National Academic Affiliations Council meeting, via conference call

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-16070, https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: VA press, VAPublicAffairs@VA.gov, 1 202 273 6000

Interested persons may attend and/or present oral statements to the Council. The dial in number to attend the conference call is: 1-800-767-1750. At the prompt, enter access code 12095 then press #

Thursday, Sep. 17 1:00 PM President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council virtual meeting – Department of Homeland Security President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council meeting, via conference call

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17940, https://twitter.com/DHSgov

Contacts: DHS press, 1 202 282 8010

The meeting will be held remotely via conference call. For access to the conference call bridge, information on services for individuals with disabilities, or to request special assistance to participate, please email NIAC@cisa.dhs.gov by 5:00 p.m. EST on September 14, 2020

Thursday, Sep. 17 2:00 PM Human Studies Review Board virtual meeting – EPA Office of Research and Development Human Studies Review Board meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-14054, https://twitter.com/EPA

Contacts: EPA press, press@epa.gov, 1 202 564 4355

conducted entirely virtually and by telephone. For detailed access information visit the HSRB website: https://www.epa.gov/osa/human-studies-review-board

Thursday, Sep. 17 2:00 PM National Advisory Committee on the Sex Trafficking of Children and Youth in the United States virtual meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-18674

Contacts: Administration for Children and Families Office of Communications, media@acf.hhs.gov, 1 202 401 9215

The meeting will be held virtually. Please register for this event online at: https://www.acf.hhs.gov/otip/resource/nacagenda0920

Thursday, Sep. 17 – Friday, Sep. 18 U.S. Census Bureau Census Scientific Advisory Committee fall 2020 meeting, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

Thursday, Sep. 17 – Friday, Sep. 18 Department of Defense Advisory Committee on Military Personnel Testing meeting begins

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-17773, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

Thursday, Sep. 17 – Friday, Sep. 18 CDCP committee meeting begins – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Board of Scientific Counselors, National Center for Health Statistics meeting begins

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-16552, https://twitter.com/CDCgov

Contacts: CDC press, media@cdc.gov, 1 404 639 3286