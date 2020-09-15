National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Tuesday-Congress-House for Tuesday, Sep. 15.

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:00 AM House Democratic Caucus meeting

Contacts: Michael Hardaway , Office of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries , Michael.Hardaway@mail.house.gov, 1 202 679 1439 ; Christie Stephenson, House Democratic Caucus press, Christiana.Stephenson@mail.house.gov, 1 202 770 5007;

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:15 AM Bicameral Dems and Jon Stewart announce bill to help vets obtain benefits for toxic exposures – Democrats Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Raul Ruiz announce the Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act of 2020, which would streamline the process for obtaining VA benefits for burn pit and other toxic exposures, via press conference with comedian Jon Stewart, 9/11 health advocate John Feal, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, and Burn Pits 360 Executive Director Rosie Lopez Torres

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Contacts: Evan Lukaske, Office of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, 1 202 224 3873; Graham Senor, Office of Rep. Raul Ruiz, 1 202 809 0553;

The event will be live streamed on Senator Gillibrand's official Facebook and Twitter pages.

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:30 AM House GOP leadership discuss ‘Commitment to America’ – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise hold a press conference on the ‘Commitment to America: to restore our way of life, rebuild the greatest economy, and renew the American dream’

Location: House Steps, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Contacts: House Minority Leader press, 1 202 226 7616

Mandatory TV pool (ABC).

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM House Judiciary Committee markup hearing – Markup hearing on ‘H.R. 5309, the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act of 2019’ (or the CROWN Act of 2019), ‘H.R. 7718, the Protecting the Health and Wellness of Babies and Pregnant Women in Custody Act’, ‘H.R. 8161, To authorize implementation grants to community-based nonprofits to operate one-stop reentry centers’ (or the One-Stop Shop Community Reentry Program Act of 2020), ‘H.R. 6813, the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act’, ‘H.R. 8169, the Elder Abuse Protection Act of 2020’, ‘H.R. XXX, the Fight Notario Fraud Act of 2020’, ‘H.R. 7636, the Custodial Interrogation Recording Act’, ‘H.R. XXX, the Open Courts Act of 2020’, ‘H.R. 7370, the Protecting Employees and Retirees in Business Bankruptcies Act of 2020’, and ‘H.R. 2648, the Student Borrower Bankruptcy Relief Act of 2019’

Location: CVC-200, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Contacts: House Judiciary Committee, 1 202 225 3951

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM House debates Strength in Diversity Act – House of Representatives meets for legislative business, with agenda including ‘H.R. 2639 – Strength in Diversity Act of 2020’

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Contacts: House of Representatives Press Gallery, 1 202 225 3945

9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM House Small Business subcommittee hearing on SBA Office of Government Contracting and Business Development – Contracting and Infrastructure Subcommittee hearing on ‘SBA Management Review: Office of Government Contracting and Business Development’, with testimony from Small Business Administration Associate Administrator for Government Contracting and Business Development Dr Francis Spampinato

Location: Rm 2360, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Contacts: House Small Business Committee, 1 202 225 4038

Participating members can also join remotely via CISCO Webex

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Raul Grijalva leads online forum on the Environmental Justice for All Act – House Committee on Natural Resources Chair Raul Grijalva leads ‘Environmental Justice Now: Los Angeles’ online forum – one of a series of forums on ‘the many ways the Environmental Justice for All Act would improve the lives of traditionally-marginalized communities’

Weblinks: http://naturalresources.house.gov, https://twitter.com/NRDems

Contacts: Adam Sarvana, House Committee on Natural Resources, adam.sarvana@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6065

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM House Oversight subcommittee remote hearing on white supremacy in police departments – Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee remote hearing on ‘Confronting Violent White Supremacy (Part IV): White Supremacy in Blue – The Infiltration of Local Police Departments’, held via WebEx

Contacts: House Committee on Oversight and Reform, oversightpress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5051

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:30 AM House Democratic Conference Chairman Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Vice Chair Katherine Clark hold press conference

Location: HVC Studio A, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Contacts: Michael Hardaway , Office of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries , Michael.Hardaway@mail.house.gov, 1 202 679 1439

Mandatory TV Pool (C-SPAN).

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:00 AM Problem Solvers Caucus introduce ‘March To Common Ground’ coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus framework

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Contacts: Jessica Gail, Problem Solvers Caucus media, Jessica.gail@mail.house.gov, 1 801 712 3850

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:00 AM House Foreign Affairs subcommittee virtual hearing on challenges in Caribbean and Latin America – Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security and Trade Subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘The Health, Economic, and Political Challenges Facing Latin America and the Caribbean’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Peterson Institute for International Economics Senior Fellow Dr Monica de Bolle; Inter-American Dialogue Peter D. Bell Rule of Law Program Director Michael Camilleri; and Council of the Americas Vice President Eric Farnsworth

Contacts: House Foreign Affairs Committee, 1 202 225 5021

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:30 AM House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer pen-and-pad briefing, via telephone conference call

Contacts: Mariel Saez, House Majority Leader, Mariel.Saez@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 3130

Credentialed members of the media must register here: https://myaccount.maestroconference.com/conference/register/PEW03DNSUHAZ3OLS by 9 am on 9/15.

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:00 PM House Armed Services subcommittee hybrid hearing on the legacy of military PFAS use – Readiness Subcommittee hybrid hearing on ‘Addressing the Legacy of Department of Defense Use of PFAS: Protecting Our Communities and Implementing Reform’, with testimony from Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Maureen Sullivan, and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Readiness and Policy Oversight Dr Terry Rauch; and Department of Defense Strategic Environment Research and Development Program Director Dr Herb Nelson * Held via Cisco Webex and in Rm 2118, Rayburn House Office Building

Contacts: House Armed Services Committee, 1 202 225 4151

Wednesday, Sep. 16 9:00 AM House Small Business Committee hybrid markup hearing – Hybrid markup hearing on ‘H.R. 7903, To amend the Small Business Act to establish the Community Advantage Loan Program’, ‘H.R. XXXX, 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2020’, ‘H.R. XXXX, 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2020’, and ‘H.R. XXXX, Parity for HUBZone Appeals Act of 2020’ * Held via Cisco Webex and in Rm 2175, Rayburn House Office Building

Contacts: House Small Business Committee, 1 202 225 4038

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM House Veterans Affairs subcommittee hearing on education services IT – Technology Modernization Subcommittee Subcommittee oversight hearing on ‘Moving Beyond Patchwork Systems: The Future of Education Services IT’

Location: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Contacts: House Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1 202 225 9756

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM House Commerce subcommittee virtual hearing on a low-carbon recovery – Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘Building a 100 Percent Clean Economy: Opportunities for an Equitable, Low-Carbon Recovery’, held via Cisco Webex

Contacts: House Committee on Energy and Commerce, 1 202 225 3641

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM House Foreign Affairs committee hearing on the firing of State Department IG – Hearing on ‘Why did the Trump Administration Fire the State Department Inspector General?’, with testimony from Under Secretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao; State Department Acting Legal Adviser Marik String; and Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper * Hearing is part of an investigation into President Donald Trump’s 15 May firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, and whether President Trump removed Linick in order to stop his office’s work looking into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s conduct

Location: Rm 2172, Rayburn House Office Bldg, Washington, DC

Contacts: House Foreign Affairs Committee, 1 202 225 5021

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM House debates Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act – House of Representatives meets for legislative business, with agenda including ‘H.R. 2574 – Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act of 2019’, plus consideration of ‘H.R. 7909 – Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers Are Safe Act of 2020’, as amended, ‘S. 2683 – Child Care Protection Improvement Act of 2020’, as amended, ‘H.R. 3659 – Danny’s Law’, as amended, ‘H.R. 8162 – 21st Century Community Learning Centers Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020’, as amended, ‘H.R. 4979 – Rural STEM Education Act’, as amended, ‘H.R. 4990 – Election Technology Research Act of 2020’, as amended, and ‘S. 881 – PROSWIFT Act’ under suspension of the rules

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Contacts: House of Representatives Press Gallery, 1 202 225 3945

9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Wednesday, Sep. 16 12:00 PM House Financial Services Committee virtual hearing on FHFA coronavirus response – Virtual hearing on ‘Prioritizing Fannie’s and Freddie’s Capital over America’s Homeowners and Renters? A Review of the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic’, held via Cisco Webex

Contacts: House Committee on Financial Services press, FSCDemsPress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 4247

Wednesday, Sep. 16 2:00 PM House Veterans Affairs subcommittees hearing on modernizing supply chains post-pandemic – Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing on ‘Modernizing VA’s Medical Supply Chain: Lessons Learned from the Pandemic’, with testimony from Acting Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Enterprise Integration and Department of Veterans Affairs Chief Acquisition Officer and Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction Principal Executive Director Karen Brazell; Veterans Health Administration Acting Assistant Under Secretary for Health and Support Services Deborah Kramer, and Office of Procurement and Logistics Executive Director Andrew Centineo (testifying remotely); Government Accountability Office Director of Contracting and National Security Acquisitions Shelby Oakley; and Coalition for Government Procurement President Roger Waldron

Location: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Contacts: House Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1 202 225 9756

Thursday, Sep. 17 9:00 AM Acting DHS Secretary Wolf and FBI Director Wray due to testify House Committee on ‘Worldwide Threats to the Homeland’ – Hearing on ‘Worldwide Threats to the Homeland’, with testimony due from Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf; FBI Director Christopher Wray; and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller * Committee has subpoenaed Acting Secretary Wolf to appear, after the Department of Homeland Security informed them that he could not testify as secretary of homeland security-nominee and proposed that Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli appear instead * Government Accountability Office report released last month said that Acting Secretary Wolf and Acting Deputy Secretary Cuccinelli had assumed their roles illegally, violating the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, noting that the appointment of Kevin McAleenan as acting secretary following the resignation of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in 2019 was not designated in the order of succession, and therefore that subsequent amendments to the order made by then-Acting Secretary McAleenan are invalid

Location: Rm 2167, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Contacts: House Homeland Security Committee, 1 202 226 2616

Thursday, Sep. 17 9:00 AM House debates Strength in Diversity Act – House of Representatives meets for legislative business, with agenda including ‘H.Res. 908 – Condemning all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19’ and ‘H.R. 2694 – Pregnant Workers Fairness Act’

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Contacts: House of Representatives Press Gallery, 1 202 225 3945

last votes of the week expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM House Commerce subcommittee remote hearing on the FCC under President Trump – Communications and Technology Subcommittee remote hearing on ‘Trump FCC: Four Years of Lost Opportunities’, held via Cisco Webex

Contacts: House Committee on Energy and Commerce, 1 202 225 3641

Thursday, Sep. 17 12:00 PM House Ways and Means subcommittee remote hearing on ban on imports produced by forced labor in Xinjiang, China – Trade Subcommittee remote hearing on ‘Enforcing the Ban on Imports Produced by Forced Labor in Xinjiang’, held via Cisco Webex

Contacts: House Committee on Ways and Means press, 1 202 225 4021

Thursday, Sep. 17 12:00 PM House Financial Services subcommittee virtual hearing on corporate integrity during coronavirus – Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets Subcommittee virtual hearing on ‘Insider Trading and Stock Option Grants: An Examination of Corporate Integrity in the Covid-19 Pandemic’, held via Cisco Webex

Contacts: House Committee on Financial Services press, FSCDemsPress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 4247

Thursday, Sep. 17 1:00 PM House Armed Services subcommittee hybrid hearing on National Security Commission AI efforts and recommendations – Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee hybrid hearing on ‘Interim Review of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Effort and Recommendations’, with testimony from National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Chairman Dr Eric Schmidt, Vice Chairman Robert Work, and Commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Dr Jose-Marie Griffiths * Held via Cisco Webex and in Rm 2118, Rayburn House Office Building

Contacts: House Armed Services Committee, 1 202 225 4151

Thursday, Sep. 17 1:00 PM Albanian PM testifies to Helsinki Commission – Helsinki Commission online hearing on ‘Albania’s Chairmanship of the OSCE: Responding to the Multiple Challenges of 2020’, featuring Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama * Commission regularly holds a hearing allowing the annually-rotating OSCE chairmanship to present its priorities for the year and exchange views on current issues

Contacts: Stacy Hope, Helsinki Commission, Stacy.Hope@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 1901