Associated Press Daybook-Tuesday-Congress-Joint for Tuesday, Sep. 15.

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:15 AM Bicameral Dems and Jon Stewart announce bill to help vets obtain benefits for toxic exposures – Democrats Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Raul Ruiz announce the Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act of 2020, which would streamline the process for obtaining VA benefits for burn pit and other toxic exposures, via press conference with comedian Jon Stewart, 9/11 health advocate John Feal, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, and Burn Pits 360 Executive Director Rosie Lopez Torres

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://gillibrand.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenGillibrand

Contacts: Evan Lukaske, Office of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, 1 202 224 3873; Graham Senor, Office of Rep. Raul Ruiz, 1 202 809 0553;

The event will be live streamed on Senator Gillibrand’s official Facebook and Twitter pages. There is a mandatory TV pool, please contact the House Radio-TV Gallery at 202-225-5214 for additional details

Thursday, Sep. 17 1:00 PM Albanian PM testifies to Helsinki Commission – Helsinki Commission online hearing on ‘Albania’s Chairmanship of the OSCE: Responding to the Multiple Challenges of 2020’, featuring Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama * Commission regularly holds a hearing allowing the annually-rotating OSCE chairmanship to present its priorities for the year and exchange views on current issues

Weblinks: http://www.csce.gov, https://twitter.com/HelsinkiComm

Contacts: Stacy Hope, Helsinki Commission, Stacy.Hope@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 1901