Daybook-Tuesday-Congress-Senate

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:15 AM Bicameral Dems and Jon Stewart announce bill to help vets obtain benefits for toxic exposures – Democrats Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Raul Ruiz announce the Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act of 2020, which would streamline the process for obtaining VA benefits for burn pit and other toxic exposures, via press conference with comedian Jon Stewart, 9/11 health advocate John Feal, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, and Burn Pits 360 Executive Director Rosie Lopez Torres

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Senate considers judicial nominee – Senate convenes and proceeds to executive session to resume consideration of the nomination of Mark Scarsi to be U.S. District Judge for the Central District of California

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Senate HELP Committee hearing on compensating college athletes – Hearing on ‘Compensating College Athletes: Examining the Potential Impact on Athletes and Institutions’, with testimony from The University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank; The Ohio State University Track & Field and Cross Country Director Karen Dennis; Utah State University Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell; and National College Players Association Executive Director Ramogi Huma

Location: Rm 430, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Tuesday, Sep. 15 2:30 PM Closed Briefing: Intelligence Matters

Location: CVC 217, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Tuesday, Sep. 15 2:30 PM Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on ‘Has Google Harmed Competition in Online Advertising?’ – Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights Subcommittee hearing on ‘Stacking the Tech: Has Google Harmed Competition in Online Advertising?’, with testimony from Google Global Partnerships and Corporate Development President Donald Harrison; Chalice Custom Algorithms CEO Adam Heimlich; Omidyar Network Beneficial Technology Senior Advisor David Dinielli; and NetChoice Vice President and General Counsel Carl Szabo

Location: Rm 562, Dirksen Senate Office Bldg, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 16 9:45 AM Senate Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee Executive Session – Executive Session, with agenda including ‘S. 804, Empowering Rural Economies Through Alaska Native Sustainable Arts and Handicrafts Act’, ‘S. 1626, Government Spectrum Valuation Act of 2019’, ‘S. 3831, Visit America Act’, ‘S. 3969, Aircraft Safety and Certification Reform Act of 2020’, ‘S. 4015, the Rural Connectivity Advancement Program’, ‘S. 4159, Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act’, ‘S. 4286, Research Investment to Spark the Economy (RISE) Act’, ‘S. 4462, Flood Level Observation, Operations, and Decision Support (FLOODS) Act’, ‘S.4472, Ensuring Network Security Act’, and ‘S. XXXX, Forensic Science Research and Standards Act’, and the nominations of Eric Soskin to be Department of Transportation Inspector General, Robert Primus to be a Surface Transportation Board member, and Theodore Rokita, Sarah Feinberg, and Chris Koos to be Amtrak Directors

Location: Rm 325, Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM HHS and CDC officials testify to Senate Appropriations subcommittee on coronavirus response – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on ‘Review of Coronavirus Response Efforts’, with testimony from Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Adm. Brett Giroir, and Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dr Bob Kadlec; and CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield

Location: Rm G50, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM Senate Energy Committee nominations hearing – Nominations hearing considers Allison Clements and Mark Christie to be Federal Energy Regulatory Commission members

Location: Rm 366, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM Hearing on ‘Stakeholder Reactions: The Navigable Waters Protection Rule under the Clean Water Act’

Location: Rm 106, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:15 AM Senate Governmental Affairs Committee debates authorization of subpoenas over FBI ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation – Business Meeting, with agenda including ‘Motion to authorize the Chairman to issue notices for taking depositions, subpoenas for records, and subpoenas for testimony, to individuals relating to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation; the DOJ Inspector General’s review of that investigation; and the ‘unmasking’ of U.S. persons affiliated with the Trump campaign, transition team, and Trump administration’ and ‘Motion to authorize the Chairman to issue subpoenas for testimony and notices for taking depositions to individuals relating to Burisma Holdings and actual or apparent conflicts of interest with U.S.-Ukraine policy’, plus to nominations of John Gibbs to be Office of Personnel Management Director, and John Barger, Christopher Burnham, and Frank Dunlevy to be Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board members

Location: Rm 342, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 16 1:30 PM Closed Briefing: Intelligence Matters

Location: CVC 217, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 16 2:30 PM Senate Budget Committee roundtable on federal housing assistance programs – Senate Budget Committee roundtable to examine federal housing assistance programs, featuring Government Accountability Officer Financial Markets and Community Investment Team Managing Director Daniel Garcia-Diaz, University of Virginia Economics and Public Policy Professor Dr Edgar Olsen, and National Low Income Housing Coalition President and CEO Diane Yentel

Location: Rm 608, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 16 2:30 PM Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee legislative hearing – Public Lands, Forests, and Mining Subcommittee legislative hearing

Location: Rm 366, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 16 2:30 PM Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Section 1201 reforms – Intellectual Property Subcommittee hearing on ‘Are Reforms to Section 1201 Needed and Warranted?’, with testimony from U.S. Copyright Office General Counsel and Associate Register of Copyrights Regan Smith; Intel Corporation Global Director of Intellectual Property Policy Vanessa Bailey; University of Colorado Law School Samuelson-Glushko Technology Law & Policy Clinic Director Blake Reid; Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp partner J. Matthew Williams; Constantine Cannon partner Seth Greenstein; ACT – The App Association President Morgan Reed; and Auto Care Association Senior Vice President for Regulatory and Government Affairs Aaron Lowe

Location: Rm 226, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Thursday, Sep. 17 9:30 AM Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on NNSA budget – Hearing on ‘Matters Relating to the Budget of the National Nuclear Security Administration’, with testimony from NNSA Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty; Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord; and U.S. Strategic Command Commander Adm. Charles Richard * Committee follows guidelines developed to protect the health of Members, witnesses, staff, and the public, including maintaining six-foot social distance spacing in the hearing room and not accommodating in-person visitors

Location: Rm G50, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM Senate Foreign Relations Committee hybrid hearing on U.S. engagement in the Indo-Pacific – Hybrid hearing on ‘Advancing U.S. Engagement and Countering China in the Indo-Pacific and Beyond’, with testimony from Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung; State Department Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Senior Official Philip Reeker; and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell * Held via videoconference and in Rm 106, Dirksen Senate Office Building

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM Senate HELP Committee hearing on fixing the FAFSA – Hearing on ‘Time to Finish Fixing the FAFSA’, with testimony from National College Attainment Network Executive Director Kim Cook; The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Scholarships and Student Air Director Rachelle Feldman; HCM Strategists Founding Partner Kristin Hultquist; Harvard Graduate School of Education Dean and Professor of Education and Economics Dr Bridget Terry Long; and Columbia University Teachers College Associate Professor of Economics and Education Dr Judith Scott-Clayton

Location: Rm 430, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Thursday, Sep. 17 1:00 PM Albanian PM testifies to Helsinki Commission – Helsinki Commission online hearing on ‘Albania’s Chairmanship of the OSCE: Responding to the Multiple Challenges of 2020’, featuring Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama * Commission regularly holds a hearing allowing the annually-rotating OSCE chairmanship to present its priorities for the year and exchange views on current issues

