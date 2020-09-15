National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Tuesday-General for Tuesday, Sep. 15.

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:00 AM AEI Election Watch 2020 hosts 'Down the home stretch' virtual event – 'Down the home stretch' virtual event hosted by American Enterprise Institute Election Watch 2020, discussing the presidential, Senate, and gubernatorial contests races and the challenges posed by large-scale absentee voting. Featured panelists include American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Karlyn Bowman, Resident Scholar Norman Ornstein, Bipartisan Policy Center Director of Governmental Studies John Fortier, and Ethics & Public Policy Center Senior Fellow Henry Olsen

Weblinks: http://www.aei.org/, https://twitter.com/AEI, #AEIElectionWatch

Contacts: AEI media, mediaservices@aei.org, 1 202 862 5829

Submit questions to Samantha.Goldstein@aei.org or on Twitter with #AEIElectionWatch

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:15 AM Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Pompeo – Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – an Atlantic Council Front Page event – discussing his recent trip to Central and Eastern Europe and 'how European nations are awakening to the China challenge'

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil, #ACFrontPage

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM CSIS online discussion on the impact of coronavirus in Venezuela – 'Venezuela on the Brink of Famine: The Impact of Covid-19' online discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, with representatives from civil society organizations that are monitoring and responding to the humanitarian crisis, including Caritas Venezuela Senior Humanitarian Adviser Susana Raffalli and Accion Solidaria President Feliciano Reyna

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Brookings Institution discussion on utility bill affordability during the coronavirus pandemic – 'It's time for an infrastructure 'boost': Confronting utility bill affordability during the COVID-19 recession' Brookings Institution discussion, on how utility costs can be tracked and measured, and 'how innovative ideas, like digital banking, can aim to achieve greater affordability for households in need of financial support'. Speakers include former Federal Communications Commission Chair Tom Wheeler, U.S. Water Alliance CEO Radhika Fox, FinRegLab President and Director Melissa Koide, Via Director of Strategy and Business Development Joshua Goldman, and Columbia University's Diana Hernandez

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

Online: https://www.brookings.edu/events/its-time-for-an-infrastructure-boost-confronting-utility-bill-affordability-during-the-covid-19-recession/

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Dutch foreign minister discusses transatlantic cooperation on Heritage Foundation webinar – 'Transatlantic Cooperation in the COVID-19 Era and Beyond' Heritage Foundation webinar, with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok discussing the future of U.S.-European cooperation at this 'critical juncture'

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/europe/event/virtual-event-transatlantic-cooperation-the-covid-19-era-and-beyond

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Wilson Center online event on civic engagement among Russian youth – 'Civic Engagement and Political Participation of Russian Youth' Wilson Center online event, to discuss a recent CEPA-Levada Center study of the younger generation of Russians, who have become increasingly critical of the Putin regime, and their propensity toward civic engagement and political openness. Speakers include Center for European Policy Analysis Fellow Maria Snegovaya, former CNN Foreign Affairs Correspondent Jill Dougherty, and Levada Center Deputy Director Denis Volkov and sociologist Stepan Goncharov

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/a/civic-engagement-and-political-participation-russian-youth

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM U.S. Census Bureau releases statistics from Current Population Survey and American Community Survey – U.S. Census Bureau releases 'Income and Poverty in the United States: 2019' (providing national statistics from the 2020 Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement), 'The Supplemental Poverty Measure: 2019' (containing national and state findings from the CPS ASEC), and 'Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2019' (including national data from the CPS ASEC plus national and state data from the American Community Survey.), via online news conference featuring Social, Economic and Housing Statistics Division chief David Waddington, assistant division chiefs Trudi Renwick and Sharon Stern, and statistician Liana Fox, and Public Information Office chief Michael Cook Sr.

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

Access: Media may dial in to the audio conference to ask questions. Dial-in number: 800-369-1121 Participant passcode: 5303895# WebEx Presentation: https://census.webex.com/census/onstage/g.php?MTID=e4c5838ed44b8263e3fa24ba700ccfd61 Questions and answers are limited to media. Note: Stay on the line until the operator asks for the passcode. Do not key in the passcode

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:00 AM Concord Coalition online discussion on 'The Case for Longer Working Lives' – 'The Case for Longer Work Lives: Maintaining Economic and Living Standard Growth in an Aging America' online discussion hosted by the Concord Coalition, with Global Aging Institute President and founder Richard Jackson, Urban Institute Fellow Eugene Steuerle, and Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Master of International Economics and Finance Program Associate Director Jason Fichtner

Weblinks: http://www.concordcoalition.org, https://twitter.com/ConcordC

Contacts: Tyler Sweeney, Concord Coalition, tsweeney@concordcoalition.org, 1 603 325 8556

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:30 AM GMF event on the U.S.' 'six choices' – German Marshall Fund of the U.S. holds a book event on 'Power on the Precipice: The Six Choices America Faces in a Turbulent World', with author Andrew Imbrie

Weblinks: http://www.gmfus.org/, https://twitter.com/gmfus

Contacts: Franka Ellman, fellman@gmfus.org

https://gmfus.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LUyn2jP7S1-801nxGkZ96Q

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:30 AM CSIS online discussion on 'Decarbonizing the Built Environment' – 'Decarbonizing the Built Environment' online discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, as part of the Climate Solutions Series, examining emissions from the buildings sector and the opportunities and challenges for its decarbonization. Speakers include Johnson Controls Vice President for Global Sustainability and Industry Initiatives Clay Nesler, WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities Buildings Initiative Manager Debbie Weyl, and New Building Institute Director of Programs Amy Cortese

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Tuesday, Sep. 15 – Thursday, Sep. 17 11:00 AM NHTSA continues week of virtual events on road safety – National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continues week of virtual events on road safety to mark '50 Years of Advances in Road Safety and the Challenges Ahead', with panels today on 'Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Services, and the National 911 Program – Critical to NHTSA's Mission' (11:00 AM EDT) and 'NHTSA's New Car Assessment Program' (1:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.nhtsa.dot.gov, https://twitter.com/NHTSAgov

Contacts: NHTSA media, NHTSAmedia@dot.gov, 1 202 366 9550

Please email NHTSAmedia@dot.gov to register for these virtual press events and receive the livestreaming link

Tuesday, Sep. 15 12:00 PM USIP Women Building Peace award ceremony – U.S. Institute of Peace holds a virtual ceremony to announce the inaugural winner of the Women Building Peace award. Speakers include Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media founder Geena Davis, Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee, International Civil Society Action Network CEO Sanam Naraghi Anderlini, Women Building Peace Council co-chairs Megan Beyer and Marcia Myers Carlucci, Navy Adm. (Ret.) Michelle Howard, and former USIP President and CEO Nancy Lindborg

Weblinks: http://www.usip.org, https://twitter.com/USIP

Contacts: U.S. Institute of Peace media, interviews@usip.org, 1 202 429 3869

https://www.usip.org/events/inaugural-women-building-peace-award-celebration

Tuesday, Sep. 15 12:00 PM ITIF online discussion on gene editing's role in climate solutions – 'Gene Editing for the Climate: Biological Solutions for Curbing Greenhouse Emissions' Internet Technology and Innovation Foundation online discussion, on how advances in the technology could lead to enhancing the efficiency of photosynthesis and reducing methane emissions from cows to optimizing crops for biofuel production. Speakers include Bayer Crop Science Disease and Quality Research Head of Genome Editing Scott Knight, ITIF Senior Fellow Val Giddings, and UC Davis' Pamela Ronald

Weblinks: http://www.itif.org, https://twitter.com/ITIFdc

Contacts: Sintia Radu, ITIF, sradu@itif.org, 1 202 626 5744

Watch live and ask questions at itif.org/gene-editing.

Tuesday, Sep. 15 12:00 PM Resources for the Future webinar on geothermal energy – 'The Future of Geothermal Energy' Resources for the Future webinar, on the state of geothermal technology, the challenges that currently exist, and recent policy drivers impacting geothermal energy. Speakers include Cornell University's Todd Cowen and Fervo Energy's Tim Latimer

Weblinks: http://www.rff.org, https://twitter.com/RFF_org

Contacts: RFF, events@rff.org, 1 202 328 5000

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eH19JPfvT1SSU6w-JYYaJg?utm_source=Resources+for+the+Future&utm_campaign=21f241ac11-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_09_03_03_30_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_e896179bd7-21f241ac11-100234481

Tuesday, Sep. 15 12:00 PM Ecuadorian President Moreno speaks on Wilson Center virtual conversation – Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno speaks on Wilson Center Latin America Program online conversation on Ecuador's path out of the global health and economic crises, its 'warming relations' with the U.S., and President Moreno's priorities before next year's presidential election

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center Latin American Program, lap@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 419 1420

Tuesday, Sep. 15 12:30 PM Axios virtual event on 'The State of Chronic Pain' with GOP Rep. Michael Burgess – Axios hosts 'The State of Chronic Pain: Part 2' live, virtual event on the state of medicine and chronic pain, exploring how policymakers and professionals are approaching responsible long-term pain management. Speakers include Republican Rep. Michael Burgess, Arthritis Foundation President and CEO Ann Palmer, and National Institutes of Health National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Office of Pain Policy Director Linda Porter

Weblinks: https://thestateofchronicpain2.splashthat.com/, https://twitter.com/axios

Contacts: Axios events, events@axios.com

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:00 PM Cato Institute hosts 'A Cry from the Far Middle' online book forum – 'A Cry from the Far Middle: Dispatches from a Divided Land' Cato Institute online book forum, with author and Cato Institute Research Fellow P.J. O'Rourke

Weblinks: http://www.cato.org/, https://twitter.com/CatoInstitute

Contacts: Cato Institute, pr@cato.org, 1 202 789 5200, https://twitter.com/CatoPress

https://register.cato.org/cry-far-middle-dispatches-divided-land/begin?reg_type_id=114695

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:00 PM NFU Fall Legislative Fly-In continues, with remarks from Dem Rep. Nancy Pelosi – National Farmers Union Fall Legislative Fly-In Day Two, with 350 family farmers and ranchers meeting virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Today's events include a Congressional briefing, featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Jon Tester and Rep. Collin Peterson, and Republican Rep. Frank Lucas

Weblinks: http://www.nfu.org, https://twitter.com/NFUDC

Contacts: Hannah Packman , NFU press, hpackman@nfudc.org

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:00 PM NOAA and NASA hold solar cycle media teleconference – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA discuss predictions for the upcoming solar cycle, via media teleconference with NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center solar physicist Doug Biesecker, NOAA Satellites Office of Projects, Planning and Analysis Director Elsayed Talaat, NASA Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate chief exploration scientist Jake Bleacher, Heliophysics Division program scientist Lika Guhathakurta, and Space Systems Research Corporation solar scientist Lisa Upton

Weblinks: http://www.noaa.gov/, https://twitter.com/NOAA

Contacts: Maureen O’Leary, National Weather Service press, maureen.oleary@noaa.gov, 1 301 427 9000; Grey Hautaluoma, NASA, grey.hautaluoma-1@nasa.gov, 1 202 358 0668;

To participate in the media teleconference, media must provide their names and affiliations to Lina Tran at lina.tran@nasa.gov by 12 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Sept. 15 * The teleconference audio will stream live at: http://www.nasa.gov/live

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:00 PM POLITICO Playbook virtual interview with Joe Biden's campaign manager – POLITICO Playbook virtual interview with Biden for President Campaign Manager Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, in conversation with Playbook authors Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer

Weblinks: https://politicoplaybook915.splashthat.com, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents, #AskPOLITICO

Contacts: POLITICO Events, politicolive@politico.com

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:00 PM U.S. Chamber Foundation virtual event on the 2020 Census with U.S. Census Bureau Director Dillingham – 'Census 2020: A Call to Count' virtual event hosted by the U.S. Chamber Foundation to discuss what the Census is, how it impacts U.S. business, the challenges facing the 2020 Census, and opportunities for businesses to help to raise response rates in their local communities. Speakers include U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham

Weblinks: http://www.uschamberfoundation.org, https://twitter.com/usccfoundation

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, foundation@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5500

Tuesday, Sep. 15 1:30 PM CBPP press call on new Census data on poverty, health coverage, and income – Center on Budget and Policy Priorities holds conference call briefing on new U.S. Census Bureau data for 2019 and recent data on the increasing hardship families are facing as the nation endures the coronavirus (COVID-19) recession. Speakers include CBPP President Robert Greenstein, Vice President for Health Policy Aviva Aron-Dine, and Senior Fellow Jared Bernstein

Weblinks: http://www.cbpp.org, https://twitter.com/centeronbudget

Contacts: CBPP communications, communications@cbpp.org, 1 202 408 1080

https://www.cbpp.org/cbpp-press-call-new-census-data-on-poverty-health-coverage-income-and-hardship?utm_source=CBPP+Email+Updates+for+Media&utm_campaign=2a3e11f44e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_12_18_09_34_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_af368626dc-2a3e11f44e-43785833

Tuesday, Sep. 15 2:00 PM New America event on housing loss in Indianapolis – 'Displaced in America: Housing Loss in Indianapolis' New America Indianapolis online event, on 'how economic and racial dynamics are bound to housing'. Speakers include Prosperity Indiana Policy Director Andrew Bradley, the Ross Foundation's Dee Ross, and New America Indianapolis' Molly Martin

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

https://newamerica.zoom.us/webinar/register/4815989750227/WN_qvCwqJxxQuCGMU1Uc0KdlA

Tuesday, Sep. 15 2:00 PM Brookings Institution discussion on defense policy and the 2020 election – 'Defense policy and the 2020 election' Brookings Institution discussion, on the threat China and Russia pose to U.S. security alongside extremist actors, climate change, and transnational criminal organizations. Speakers include Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget Senior Fellow Maya MacGuineas, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Distinguished Fellow Jessica Matthews, and Brookings Security and Strategy Co-Director Frank Rose

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

Online: https://www.brookings.edu/events/defense-policy-and-the-2020-election/

Tuesday, Sep. 15 3:00 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on 'operational energy across the Atlantic' – 'Operational energy across the Atlantic: U.S. military & NATO perspectives' Atlantic Council Global Energy Center and Scowcroft Center Forward Defense online discussion, on the importance of streamlining energy logistics between military partners, optimizing fuel use, and integrating advanced energy technology in the armed forces. Speakers include New America International Security Program and Resource Security Program Senior Adviser Sharon Burke; Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Roberto Guerrero; NATO HQ Emerging Security Challenges Division Hybrid Challenges and Energy Security Section Staff Officer Julijus Grubliauskas; and former U.S. Army Futures Command Future and Concepts Center Director Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Eric Wesley

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Tuesday, Sep. 15 6:00 PM UnidosUS Capital Awards Gala – UnidosUS Capital Awards Gala, recognizing elected officials from both parties who have shown 'a steadfast commitment to advancing legislation and public policies that benefit the Latino community' * Postponed from 24 Mar due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and now held virtually

Weblinks: https://capitalawards.unidosus.org, https://twitter.com/WeAreUnidosUS

Contacts: Gabriela Gomez, UnidosUS press, ggomez@unidosus.org, 1 202 776 1732

Tuesday, Sep. 15 – Wednesday, Sep. 16 Hindu American Foundation Virtual Advocacy Forum – Hindu American Foundation Virtual Advocacy Forum, held virtually, covering domestic and foreign policy issues important to the Hindu-American community

Weblinks: https://www.hinduamerican.org/advocacy-forum, https://twitter.com/HinduAmerican

Contacts: Hindu American Foundation, info@hinduamerican.org, 1 202 223 8222

Tuesday, Sep. 15 – Wednesday, Sep. 16 CANCELED: Franchise Action Network Annual Meeting – CANCELED: Franchise Action Network Annual Meeting, (formerly International Franchise Association Public Affairs Conference) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: JW Marriott Washington, DC, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.franchise.org/, https://twitter.com/Franchising411

Contacts: IFA, ifa@franchise.org, 1 202 628 8000

Tuesday, Sep.

Location: Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.iqpc.com, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM Brookings Institution online discussion on ‘The vanishing American dream’ – ‘The vanishing American dream: The economic realities facing middle- and lower-income Americans’ Brookings Institution Future of the Middle Class Initiative online discussion, with Promontory Financial Group CEO Eugene Ludwig, Center on Children and Families Senior Fellow Isabel Sawhill, Economic Studies Nonresident Senior Fellow Jay Shambaugh, The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy Economic Studies Distinguished Fellow in Residence Janet Yellen, former Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Sarah Bloom Raskin, Yale University Professor of Political Science Jacob Hacker, American Compass Executive Director Oren Cass, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

Wednesday, Sep. 16 11:00 AM NASA Administrator Bridenstine discuses President Eisenhower’s legacy in space on CSIS online event – Center for Strategic and International Studies hosts ‘The Eisenhower Legacy in Space’ online discussion, with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and The Eisenhower Group CEO and Chairman Susan Eisenhower, who discuss President Dwight Eisenhower’s decision to separate military and civil space programs, and the the simultaneous competition and cooperation with the Soviet Union in space

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Wednesday, Sep. 16 – Thursday, Sep. 17 11:00 AM NHTSA continues week of virtual events on road safety – National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continues week of virtual events on road safety to mark ’50 Years of Advances in Road Safety and the Challenges Ahead’, with panel today on ‘Where the Rubber Meets the Road: NHTSA’s Regional Operations and Grants Management’

Weblinks: http://www.nhtsa.dot.gov, https://twitter.com/NHTSAgov

Contacts: NHTSA media, NHTSAmedia@dot.gov, 1 202 366 9550

Please email NHTSAmedia@dot.gov to register for these virtual press events and receive the livestreaming link

Wednesday, Sep. 16 12:00 PM New America event on talking about QAnon – ‘How Should We Talk About QAnon?’ New America online event, to discuss the internet conspiracy theory and how social media platforms, political figures, journalists, and educators should handle supports. Speakers include Mother Jones disinformation reporter Ali Breland, Arizona State University’s Alexander Halavais, and Syracuse University’s Whitney Phillips

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

https://newamerica.zoom.us/webinar/register/4115995780576/WN_rLz1vzFqSUOvBonJ7PARug

Wednesday, Sep. 16 12:00 PM Competitive Enterprise Institute online book forum on ‘Fight House’ – Competitive Enterprise Institute online book forum, with author Tevi Troy discussing his book ‘Fight House: Rivalries in the White House from Truman to Trump’, providing a historical perspective on political discord and leadership in the White House, with Competitive Enterprise Institute President Kent Lassman

Weblinks: http://www.cei.org, https://twitter.com/ceidotorg

Contacts: CEI events, events@cei.org

Register: https://cei-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ttav_4mIS-CNjGlOCuIQFQ

Wednesday, Sep. 16 12:00 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on ‘Western society at the crossroads’ – ‘Western society at the crossroads, part II: Smart partnerships in a changing world’ Atlantic Council online discussion, with former German Ambassador to China Michael Schaefer, Atlantic Council Foresight, Strategy and Risks Initiative Director Mathew Burrows, Motwani Jadeja Foundation founder Asha Jadeja Motwani, and Atlanti Council GeoTech Center Resident Fellow Julian Mueller-Kaler

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Wednesday, Sep. 16 1:00 PM Brookings Institution and UN Foundation online discussion on the U.S. and the SDGs – ‘American leadership in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals’ online discussion hosted by the Brookings Institution and the UN Foundation to showcase the power of the SDGs in the U.S., with keynote from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and other speakers including Hawaii Governor David Ige, Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz, UN Foundation President and CEO Elizabeth Cousens, youth poet and activist Fatimata Cham, Verizon Foundation President Rose Stuckey Kirk, Pittsburgh Chief Equity Officer Majestic Lane, Rice University George R. Brown School of Engineering Associate Dean for Accreditation, Assessment, and Strategic Initiatives Yvette Pearson, Walmart Foundation President Kathleen McLaughlin, Carnegie Mellon University Provost and Chief Academic Officer James Garrett Jr.

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst, #USAforSDGs

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

Wednesday, Sep. 16 4:00 PM EPI hosts virtual discussion on coronavirus and education with AFT President Randi Weingarten – Economic Policy Institute hosts ‘Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Major Challenges to U.S. Students and Teachers – and Exacerbates Existing Education Inequities’ virtual panel discussion, focusing on the state of coronavirus (COVID-19) and education and what needs to be done now to support educators and mitigate the damage to student performance, especially the most vulnerable children. Speakers include American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and Economic Policy Institute Economist Emma Garcia and Research Associate Elaine Weiss

Weblinks: http://www.epi.org, https://twitter.com/EconomicPolicy

Contacts: Economic Policy Institute Media, news@epi.org, 1 202 775 8810

Wednesday, Sep. 16 6:45 PM Freedom House 2020 Annual Awards – Freedom House 2020 Annual Awards, recognizing ‘outstanding leaders who have championed freedom and democracy’ * Postponed from 20 May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and now held online

Weblinks: http://www.freedomhouse.org, https://twitter.com/FreedomHouseDC

Contacts: Robert Ruby, Freedom House Head of Communications, ruby@freedomhouse.org, 1 202 747 7035

Wednesday, Sep. 16 – Friday, Sep. 18 Intelligence and National Security Summit held virtually – Intelligence and National Security Summit, co-hosted by AFCEA and INSA * Held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA_Intel

Contacts: AFCEA events, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

Wednesday, Sep. 16 – Thursday, Sep. 17 CANCELED: Legislative Action Summit (LAS) – CANCELED: American Hotel and Lodging Association Legislative Action Summit (LAS), co-organised with Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Marriott Marquis Washington, DC, 901 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ahla.com/, https://twitter.com/AHLA

Contacts: AHLA media relations, media@ahla.com, 1 202 289 3153

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM Atlantic Council hosts ‘Should Europe go its won way? online debate – ‘Should Europe go its own way? Atlantic Council online debate, with former U.S. Ambassador to Poland Daniel Fried, Hennadii Udovenko Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine Division Chief Kateryna Smagliy, Harvard University Professor of International Relations Stephen Walt, and former French Ambassador to the U.S. Gerard Araud

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:30 AM National Task Force on Election Crises virtual media summit – National Task Force on Election Crises hosts ‘Covering an Unprecedented Election’ virtual media summit, to discuss this election cycle, the laws and procedures that govern the process, and recommendations for how to prepare for coverage of this election. Includes keynote from former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, and panelists Ohio State University Professor of Law Edward Foley, former Associated Press DC Bureau Chief Ron Fournier, former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights President and CEO Vanita Gupta, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program Senior Fellow Rachel Kleinfeld, Voto Latino Foundation President and CEO Maria Teresa Kumar, Elections Group Partner Jennifer Morrell, Campaign Legal Center Chief of Staff Adav Noti, Dartmouth College Professor of Government Brendan Nyhan, AEI Resident Scholar Norman Ornstein, and Democracy Fund Elections Senior Advisor Tammy Patrick

Weblinks: https://www.electiontaskforce.org/, https://twitter.com/ElectionTask

Contacts: Julie Gouss, Glover Park Group, jgouss@gpg.com

Register https://gpg.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wwuBdyArT52yPPm8XvJrpA

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:45 AM Cato Institute annual Constitution Day Symposium – Cato Institute annual Constitution Day Symposium, held virtually. Event concludes with the B. Kenneth Simon Lecture on ‘Flunking the Founding: Civic Illiteracy and the Rule of Law’, delivered by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit Judge Don Willett

Weblinks: http://www.cato.org/, https://twitter.com/CatoInstitute, #CatoSCOTUS

Contacts: Cato Institute, pr@cato.org, 1 202 789 5200, https://twitter.com/CatoPress

Thursday, Sep. 17 12:00 PM HHS virtual symposium on coronavirus among racial and ethnic minority and American Indian and Alaska Native populations – Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health hosts ‘Advancing the Response to COVID-19: Sharing Promising Programs and Practices for Racial and Ethnic Minority Communities’ virtual symposium, highlighting state, tribal, territorial, and community-based efforts to address coronavirus (COVID-19) among racial and ethnic minority and American Indian and Alaska Native populations. Speakers include Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar; Office of Minority Health Director Rear Adm. Felicia Collins, Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir, U.S. Surgeon General Vice Adm. Jerome Adams, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Chief Health Equity Officer Leandris Liburd

Weblinks: http://www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov, https://twitter.com/minorityhealth, #OMHvirtualsymposium

Contacts: HHS press, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, https://twitter.com/SpoxHHS

Thursday, Sep. 17 12:00 PM CSIS online discussion on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing – ‘Strategic Perspectives on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing’ online discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, with U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Shultz; U.S. Southern Command Commander Adm. Craig Faller; Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere Rear Adm. (Ret.) Tim Gallaudet; Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Melissa Kehoe; and Stephenson Ocean Security Project Director Whitley Saumweber

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Thursday, Sep. 17 12:00 PM New America event on homelessness in Forsyth County, NC – ‘Displaced in Forsyth County: Economic Mobility, Concentrated Poverty and Home Loss’ New America online event, on the results a year-long study of housing loss in Forsyth County, NC. Speakers include Winston-Salem Human Relations Department Director Wanda Allen-Arbraha, Legal Aid of North Carolina Managing Attorney Valene Franco, and Wake Forest University’s Steve Virgil and Dr Sherri Lawson Clark

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

https://newamerica.zoom.us/webinar/register/4115989902449/WN_EfbZAXuQSSGSx2whIHh_2w

Thursday, Sep. 17 12:45 PM Transportation Secretary Chao speaks on final day of NHTSA virtual events on road safety – National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continues week of virtual events on road safety to mark ’50 Years of Advances in Road Safety and the Challenges Ahead’, with remarks from Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens

Weblinks: http://www.nhtsa.dot.gov, https://twitter.com/NHTSAgov

Contacts: NHTSA media, NHTSAmedia@dot.gov, 1 202 366 9550

Please email NHTSAmedia@dot.gov to register for these virtual press events and receive the livestreaming link

Thursday, Sep. 17 1:00 PM CSIS hosts online discussion with bipartisan Reps. Joaquin Castro and Will Hurd on U.S. competition with China – Center for Strategic and International Studies Freeman Chair in China Studies and the CSIS Transnational Threats Project hosts online conversation with Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and Republican Rep. Will Hurd on ‘Information Warfare: U.S. Competition with China’, examining the role of Congress and the U.S. intelligence community in competing with China, including Chinese disinformation and cyber activities

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

This event was pre-recorded on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 and will be uploaded to the event page and available for public viewing on Thursday, September 17th, 2020.

Thursday, Sep. 17 2:00 PM BPC digital discussion on ‘Student Citizenship and Civic Engagement’ – ‘Student Citizenship and Civic Engagement’ digital discussion hosted by Bipartisan Policy Center, on efforts to foster a thriving democracy at colleges and university campuses across the country. Featured speakers James Madison Center for Civic Engagement Democracy Fellow Anna Connole, Bridge USA National Director of Youth Development Emily Garcia, Black Girls Vote American University Chapter President Mackenzie Meadows Tufts University Institute for Democracy and Higher Education Director Nancy Thomas

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: BPC, bipartisaninfo@bipartisanpolicy.org, 1 202 204 2400

https://bipartisanpolicy.org/event/the-2020-election-comes-to-campus-student-citizenship-and-civic-engagement/

Thursday, Sep. 17 2:30 PM Brookings Institution online discussion on small businesses and coronavirus, with Dem Sen. Ben Cardin – ‘Small Businesses and COVID-19: Supporting Firms at Risk of Failure’ Brookings Institution-Hamilton Project online discussion, on policies proposed to rescue firms in a perilous situation that balance the needs of firms with the reality that support will be needed for some time, and the desire to avoid windfalls for better-off firms. Speakers include Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Policy Vice President Thomas Sullivan, Opportunity Fund CEO Luz Urrutia, Hamilton Project Director Wendy Edelberg, George Washington University’s Steven Hamilton, and Columbia Business School’s R. Glenn Hubbard

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-small-business-covid-supporting-firms-shutdowns

Thursday, Sep. 17 4:00 PM Brookings Institution online discussion on retirement solutions – ‘New tools for a better retirement: Dashboards and tontine solutions for Americans’ Brookings Institution online discussion, on how an online retirement dashboard could allow savers to track their benefits on a single website and how tontines would pay investors higher returns than commercial annuities but without the guarantees. Speakers include IFM Investors Executive Director Gregg McClymont, Boston College’s Alicia Munnell, and University of Oklahoma’s Jonathan Forman

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-new-tools-retirement-dashboards-tontine-solutions-americans

Thursday, Sep. 17 4:00 PM Wilson Center online event on protecting Antarctica – ‘Protecting Antarctica in the Postponed ‘Super Year of Nature” Wilson Center online event, on the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and its proposals for three large-scale marine protected areas. Speakers include former President of Costa Rica Jose Maria Figueres, The Pew Charitable Trusts Antarctic and Southern Ocean Conservation Director Andrea Kavanagh, and United Nations Patron of the Ocean Lewis Pugh

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Woodrow Wilson Center, wwics@wilsoncenter.org, 1 202 691 4000

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/a/webcast-protecting-antarctica-postponed-super-year-nature

Thursday, Sep. 17 5:00 PM CSIS online discussion on the global cultural economy – ‘Prospects for the Global Cultural Creative Economy’ online discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, drawing on the comparative experiences of the U.S., France, and Colombia. Speakers include Colombian Vice-Minister for Creativity and the Orange Economy Felipe Buitrago Restrepo, French Ambassador to the U.S. Amb. Philippe Etienne, and National Endowment for the Humanities COO Carlos Diaz-Rosillo

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdVClEKDiKm_30J-oK4MnbInHOxyL317mbTJ5bqLS2hiNC1Fw/viewform

Thursday, Sep. 17 7:00 PM U.S. Navy Memorial presents Lone Sailor Awards – U.S. Navy Memorial Lone Sailor Awards Dinner, held virtually. Award is given to Sea Service veterans ‘who have excelled with distinction in their respective civilian careers while exemplifying the Navy core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment’

Weblinks: http://www.navymemorial.org/, https://twitter.com/NavyMemorial

Contacts: Brenda Osuch , U.S. Navy Memorial, bosuch@navymemorial.org

Thursday, Sep. 17 7:30 PM Hirshhorn Ball – Hirshhorn Ball, annual evening devoted to individuality, self-expression and the empowering art of fashion, this year held virtually in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Hirshhorn Virtual Ball 2020 explores the theme of ‘futurism’, and is hosted by drag artist and costume designer Machine Dazzle

Weblinks: http://hirshhorn.si.edu/, https://twitter.com/hirshhorn

Contacts: Chris Wailoo, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, wailooc@si.edu, 1 202 633 2833

Thursday, Sep. 17 Postmaster General DeJoy meets Election Committee of Secretaries of State – Postmaster General Louis DeJoy participates in meeting with the National Association of Secretaries of State Elections Committee, a follow-up to his 26 Aug conference call with NASS President and New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, NASS Elections Committee co-Chairs Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. During that call, Postmaster General DeJoy reiterated that ‘delivering ballots entrusted to the U.S. Postal Service is the organization’s number one priority between now and Election Day’, and that USPS is ‘ready, willing, and able to handle the nation’s election mail’

Weblinks: http://www.usps.com/, https://twitter.com/USPS

Contacts: David Partenheimer, U.S. Postal Service, david.a.partenheimer@usps.gov

Thursday, Sep. 17 – Friday, Sep. 18 SEC Annual Conference On Financial Market Regulation – SEC Annual Conference On Financial Market Regulation * Postponed from May and held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.sec.gov, https://twitter.com/SEC_News

Contacts: SEC public affairs, news@sec.gov, 1 202 551 4120

Thursday, Sep. 17 USPTO 2020 Patents for Humanity virtual award ceremony – U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) 2020 Patents for Humanity virtual award ceremony, for the initiative that promotes ‘game-changing innovations that address long-standing development challenges’. Winners are Global Vision 2020, Sisu Global, Sanaria, Flexcrevator, NEWgenerator, and Nonspec, with speakers including bipartisan Sens. Chuck Grassley and Patrick Leahy, Republican Rep. Martha Roby, and USPTO Director Andrei Iancu

Weblinks: http://www.uspto.gov, https://twitter.com/uspto

Contacts: Paul Fucito, USPTO media, paul.fucito@uspto.gov, 1 571 272 8400