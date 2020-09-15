National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Tuesday-Highlights for Tuesday, Sep. 15.

Highlights, Tuesday, Sep. 15

Import and Export Price Indexes 8:30 AM

Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization 9:15 AM

Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Pompeo 9:15 AM

Bicameral Dems and Jon Stewart announce bill to help vets obtain benefits for toxic exposures 9:15 AM

House GOP leadership discuss ‘Commitment to America’ 9:30 AM

NTSB meets virtually to discuss 2019 Ohio train crash 9:30 AM

Senate considers judicial nominee 10:00 AM

House debates Strength in Diversity Act 10:00 AM

Federal Open Market Committee meeting 11:00 AM

Israel and United Arab Emirates sign normalization deal at the White House 12:00 PM

NFU Fall Legislative Fly-In continues, with remarks from Dem Rep. Nancy Pelosi 1:00 PM

National Maternal and Infant Health Summit, with speakers including NIAID Director Fauci 2:00 PM

President Trump participates in ABC News live town hall with undecided voters 5:30 PM

Highlights, Wednesday, Sep. 16

Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services 8:30 AM

Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales 10:00 AM

House Foreign Affairs committee hearing on the firing of State Department IG 10:00 AM

HHS and CDC officials testify to Senate Appropriations subcommittee on coronavirus response 10:00 AM

House debates Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act 10:00 AM

Senate Governmental Affairs Committee debates authorization of subpoenas over FBI ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation 10:15 AM

Workers for Trump event with Vice President Mike Pence in Ohio 10:30 AM

Interest rate decision 2:00 PM

President Donald Trump hosts call with Jewish leaders

President Donald Trump has lunch with Vice President Mike Pence

President Trump keynotes National Republican Congressional Committee dinner

Highlights, Thursday, Sep. 17

New Residential Construction – Housing Starts and Building Permits 8:30 AM

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report – Initial Claims 8:30 AM

Acting DHS Secretary Wolf and FBI Director Wray due to testify House Committee on ‘Worldwide Threats to the Homeland’ 9:00 AM

House debates Strength in Diversity Act 9:00 AM

Primary Mortgage Market Survey 10:00 AM

Joe Biden participates in CNN town hall 8:00 PM

President Donald Trump participates in a credentialing ceremony for newly-appointed ambassadors to Washington, DC

Postmaster General DeJoy meets Election Committee of Secretaries of State