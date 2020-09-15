National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Tuesday-TV for Tuesday, Sep. 15.

Tuesday, Sep. 15 5:30 PM President Trump participates in ABC News live town hall with undecided voters – ‘The President and the People: A ’20/20′ Special Event’ on ABC News, a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters – live from Philadelphia – anchored by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, providing undecided voters with an opportunity to ask President Trump their questions ahead of the 3 Nov presidential election

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Weblinks: http://abc.go.com, https://twitter.com/ABCNetwork

Contacts: Heather Riley, ABC News media relations, Heather.M.Riley@abc.com; Elizabeth Hecht, ABC News media relations, elizabeth.g.hecht@abc.com;

Thursday, Sep. 17 8:00 PM Joe Biden participates in CNN town hall – CNN hosts town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden from Scranton, PA, moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper with a socially-distanced live audience

Location: Scranton, PA

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNN

Contacts: Lauren Pratapas, CNN, lauren.pratapas@cnn.com, https://twitter.com/lpratapas

The town hall will air on CNN, CNN en Espanol, CNN International and CNN Airport Network and will stream on CNN.com, CNN OTT apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung SmartTV and Android TV, and CNN Mobile apps for iOS and Android, CNN’s SiriusXM Channels and the Westwood One Radio Network