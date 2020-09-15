National-World

Associated Press Daybook-Tuesday-White House for Tuesday, Sep. 15.

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:30 AM President Trump’s daily schedule – President Donald Trump participates in the arrival of Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani in the White House West Wing Lobby (10:30 AM EDT, closed press), before they participate in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office (10:35 AM EDT, closed press). He then participates in the arrival of United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the West Wing Lobby (10:55 AM EDT, closed press), before they participate in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office (11:00 AM EDT, closed press). Afterwards, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mrs Netanyahu in the West Wing Lobby (11:20 AM EDT, closed press), before President Trump participates in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with PM Netanyahu (11:25 AM EDT, closed press). The first couple then participate in an Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony at the South Lawn (12:00 PM EDT, pre-credentialed media)

Tuesday, Sep. 15 10:30 AM President Trump’s daily schedule continued – President Donald Trump participates in a working lunch with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the State Dining Room (12:45 PM EDT, closed press), before departing the White House South Lawn en route to Joint Base Andrews (3:25 PM EDT, in-house pool), arriving at 3:35 PM EDT. He arrives at Philadelphia International Airport at 4:30 PM EDT, departs en route to National Constitution Center (4:40 PM EDT), arriving at 4:55 PM EDT, where he participates in an ABC News Town Hall event (5:30 PM EDT, closed press). Afterwards, he departs en route to Philadelphia International Airport (6:35 PM EDT), arriving at 6:50 PM EDT, before departing en route to Washington, DC (7:00 PM EDT). He arrives back at JBA at 7:45 PM EDT, departs en route to the White House (7:55 PM EDT), arriving back at the South Lawn at 8:05 PM EDT (in-house pool)

Tuesday, Sep. 15 12:00 PM Israel and United Arab Emirates sign normalization deal at the White House – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host ‘Abraham Accords’ signing ceremony at the White House (12:00 PM EDT), with delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates – led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan respectively – signing the deal normalizing relations between the two countries, one month after they agreed to establish full diplomatic relations. Delegation led by Bahraini Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani also attends, following the announcement last week of the normalization of relations between Israel and Bahrain * President Trump also participates in bilateral meetings with FM Zayed Al Nahyan (10:55 AM EDT), FM Rashid Al Zayani (10:35 AM EDT), and PM Netanyahu (11:25 AM EDT), before all four participate in a working lunch (12:45 PM EDT) * The initial Israel / UAE announcement was followed by the first direct commercial flight between the two countries and the establishment of telephone links

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

RSVP Please register by 11:59PM EDT Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Tuesday, Sep. 15 5:30 PM President Trump participates in ABC News live town hall with undecided voters – ‘The President and the People: A ’20/20′ Special Event’ on ABC News, a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters – live from Philadelphia – anchored by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, providing undecided voters with an opportunity to ask President Trump their questions ahead of the 3 Nov presidential election

Location: Philadelphia, PA

———- FIRST LADY’S SCHEDULE ———-

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

———- STATE DEPARTMENT ———-

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:15 AM Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Pompeo – Atlantic Council hosts conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – an Atlantic Council Front Page event – discussing his recent trip to Central and Eastern Europe and ‘how European nations are awakening to the China challenge’

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Tuesday, Sep. 15 8:30 AM Import and Export Price Indexes

Tuesday, Sep. 15 9:15 AM Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:00 AM Mexico Leading Indicators

Tuesday, Sep. 15 11:00 AM Federal Open Market Committee meeting – Federal Open Market Committee two-day meeting begins, with interest rates decision tomorrow. Held via conference call * The FOMC decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0-0.25% at its last meeting in July as it continued to deal with the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the U.S. economy

Location: Washington, DC

Tuesday, Sep. 15 4:30 PM API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Wednesday, Sep. 16 President Donald Trump hosts call with Jewish leaders

Wednesday, Sep. 16 President Donald Trump has lunch with Vice President Mike Pence

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 16 President Trump keynotes National Republican Congressional Committee dinner – National Republican Congressional Committee 25th Annual Spring Dinner (aka Battleground Dinner, including keynote from President Donald Trump

Location: Washington, DC

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:30 AM Workers for Trump event with Vice President Mike Pence in Ohio

Location: Zanesville, OH

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 16 President Donald Trump has lunch with Vice President Mike Pence

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Wednesday, Sep. 16 7:00 AM MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

Wednesday, Sep. 16 8:30 AM Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM NAHB Housing Market Index

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:00 AM Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales

Wednesday, Sep. 16 10:30 AM EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

Wednesday, Sep. 16 2:00 PM Interest rate decision – Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates, following two-day meeting and followed by press briefing with Chair Jerome Powell to present the FOMC’s current economic projections and to provide additional context for the FOMC’s policy decisions. Table and charts summarizing the economic projections and the target federal funds rate projections made by Federal Reserve Board members and Bank presidents also published * The FOMC decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0-0.25% at its last meeting in July as it continued to deal with the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the U.S. economy

Location: Washington, DC

Wednesday, Sep. 16 4:00 PM Treasury International Capital Data

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Thursday, Sep. 17 President Donald Trump participates in a credentialing ceremony for newly-appointed ambassadors to Washington, DC

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Thursday, Sep. 17 8:30 AM Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report – Initial Claims

Thursday, Sep. 17 8:30 AM U.S. Weekly Export Sales – U.S. Weekly Export Sales Report, including Weekly Corn Export Sales, Weekly Soybeans Export Sales, and Weekly Wheat Export Sales

Thursday, Sep. 17 8:30 AM New Residential Construction – Housing Starts and Building Permits

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:00 AM Primary Mortgage Market Survey

Thursday, Sep. 17 10:30 AM EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

Thursday, Sep. 17 4:30 PM Money Stock Measures

Thursday, Sep. 17 4:30 PM Foreign Central Bank Holdings

Thursday, Sep. 17 4:30 PM Federal Discount Window Borrowings

