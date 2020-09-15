Denver again on brink…Tampa Bay eyes final…Padres seek 9

National-World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — With a win tonight over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets will become the first team in NBA history to successfully erase a pair of 3-1 postseason deficits in the same season — or even in the same decade. The Nuggets were down 3-games-to-1 to Utah in the first round and advanced; they were down 3-1 to the Clippers this series. The winner of tonight’s game advances to the West title series against the Lakers.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The third-seeded Boston Celtics take on the fifth-seeded Miami Heat tonight in Game 1 of the NBA East title series. Miami is looking for its first East championship since 2014, Boston its first since 2010.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a win tonight over the New York Islanders. Tampa Bay is up 3-games-to-1, and on the verge of its first Cup Final appearance since 2015.

NEW YORK (AP) — Second place in the AL East is up for grabs when Toronto opens a critical three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Cavan Biggio and the Blue Jays are a half-game ahead of New York — the top two teams in each division qualify for the postseason this year without needing a wild card. Both the Blue Jays and Yankees are chasing Tampa Bay.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The surging San Diego Padres go for their ninth straight victory and try to close within a half-game of the West-leading Dodgers when the NL’s top two teams square off again at Petco Park. Trent Grisham added some spice to the rivalry when he hit a tying home run Monday night off Clayton Kershaw in San Diego’s 7-2 win and said something to the Los Angeles dugout as he headed for home. The Dodgers have won seven consecutive division crowns.