Drug enforcement takes down marijuana grow house

ELLAVILLE, GA (Albany Herald) — The GBI arrested Doyle Tudhope, 24, of Bradenton, Fla., and charged him with manufacturing marijuana for running an indoor grow house, the agency reported Tuesday.

The arrest comes after the investigation of an indoor marijuana grow operation on property that Tudhope owns at 1507 Stewart Road in Ellaville.

On June 19, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office was requested to investigate by the GBI Region 3 Office and the Schley County Sheriff’s Office after Schley County deputies responded to 1507 Stewart Road from complaints about marijuana being grown on the property. A search warrant was executed by the GBI Special Enforcement Team, supplemented by the Schley County Sheriff’s Office, GBI Region 3, and the SWRDEO.

While carrying out the search warrant, agents discovered a sophisticated indoor marijuana grow operation inside of the residence. More than 20 LED “grow lights,” along with timers and humidifiers, were set up inside of the residence to aid in the growing process. Agents seized 307 marijuana plants during the search. Agents further discovered materials that aided in the growing process, to include a book on how to grow marijuana.

At the time of the search warrant on June 19, Tudhope was not at the residence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Ronney Yassein, 28, of Orlando, Fla., was located at the property at the time of the search warrant and was arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana.

