Giants-M’s postponed…MLB sets bubble…Healthy Yankees

National-World

SEATTLE (AP) — The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle scheduled to begin tonight has been postponed due to smoky skies caused by the West Coast wildfires. The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday. The teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced the ballparks that will serve as neutral sites for the upcoming division series, league championship series and World Series. Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, will host the World Series and NLCS and an NLDS as part of a bubble agreement between MLB and the union. San Diego’s Petco Park will hold the ALCS and an ALDS series, Dodgers Stadium will handle an ALDS and Houston’s Minute Maid Park will be home to an ALDS.

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees have activated designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, third baseman Gio Urshela (ur-SHEH’-luh) and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga from the 10-day injured list. Stanton missed 32 games with a strained left hamstring, Urshela was out with a bone spur in his right elbow and Loaisiga was sidelined with a medical condition the team did not specify. Right fielder Aaron Judge is expected to be activated later this week.

TORONTO (AP) — Head coach Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors have announced a multiyear extension without divulging the terms. Nurse has won the Atlantic Division title in each of his first two seasons at the helm. The Raptors captured the NBA title last year before finishing with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference this season.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have hired Peter Laviolette as their new head coach, replacing Todd Reirden. Laviolette is the first coach to be hired by the Caps after winning a Stanley Cup somewhere else. He won the Cup with the 2006 Carolina Hurricanes and also took the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers and 2017 Nashville Predators to the final.