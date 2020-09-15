Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

National-World

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost .096 cent at $5.3660 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .022 cent at $3.6620 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .016 cent at $2.7040 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell .026 cent at 9.9940 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost .003 cent at $1.0675 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle was off .0007 cent $1.4115 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .0008 cent at .6620 a pound.