Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente says he takes the impact of the coronavirus pandemic personally and and that he supported team medical experts who say it was the “exact right call” for to postpone the Hokies game against Virginia. The Hokies pulled out of their season-opener against Virginia because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Virginia Tech football team that made team doctors suggest “it wasn’t even close” if the team could play.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State senior linebacker Louis Acceus won’t play this season due to medical reasons. The school announced Acceus’ decision Monday, saying he would continue to work with the team as a student coach. Coach Dave Doeren said in his virtual news conference that the decision wasn’t related to COVID-19. Acceus has played in 32 games with nine starts, including in all eight of his games last season. He was one of the team’s tackling leaders last year before missing the last four games due to injury.