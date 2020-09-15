Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

National-World

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. has issued a new advisory warning against travel to mainland China and Hong Kong, citing the risk of “arbitrary detention” and “arbitrary enforcement of local laws.” The advisory issued Tuesday warned U.S. citizens that China imposes “arbitrary detention and exit bans” to compel cooperation with investigations, pressure family members to return to China from abroad, influence civil disputes and “gain bargaining leverage over foreign governments.” In Hong Kong, it said China “unilaterally and arbitrarily exercises police and security power,” It added that new legislation also covers offenses committed by non-Hong Kong residents, possibly subjecting U.S. citizens who have publicly criticized China to a “heightened risk of arrest, detention, expulsion, or prosecution.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to preside over the signing of historic diplomatic deals between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations that could herald a dramatic shift in Middle East power dynamics. The Tuesday ceremony at the White House is aimed at showcasing presidential statesmanship ahead of November’s election. Trump will host more than 700 guests on the South Lawn to witness the sealing of the agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and between Israel and Bahrain. The agreements will formalize the normalization of the Jewish state’s already warming relations with the two countries — and may pave the way for a broader Arab-Israeli rapprochement after decades of enmity.

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — A powerful but plodding Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast. Rain from the storm’s outer bands was pummeling northwest Florida early Tuesday, and Gov. Ron DeSantis declared an emergency in two western Panhandle counties. The storm’s slow movement is raising concerns of extreme rainfall and flooding. President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Monday as the storm approached. Sally has sustained winds of 90 mph and is expected to strengthen later Tuesday. It was moving at a sluggish 3 mph.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Paulette knocked down trees and power lines across Bermuda as it made a rare landfall in the wealthy British territory and strengthened into a Category 2 storm while still over the island. Government officials said in a press conference that there were no reports of deaths, injuries or serious property damage and noted that two boys were born at the height of the storm.Fewer than 10 hurricanes have made landfall on the tiny island in the middle of the Atlantic since the National Hurricane Center began tracking such disasters in the 1850s. Paulette was moving away to the north-northeast with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph).