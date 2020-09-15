Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State are among 10 new teams ranked in the first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the schools not yet scheduled to play a fall season. After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to consider only teams playing in the fall now that the season has started. That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, slipped out of the rankings. Among the replacements were Sun Belt powers Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State. Clemson is still No. 1, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida.