Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

National-World

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has hired Louisiana Tech athletic director Tommy McClelland and Kristene Kelly from Dartmouth as deputy athletic directors. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the additions Monday during what she called a “critically important time.” She says Vanderbilt is fortunate to add McClelland and Kelly. McClelland had been at Louisiana Tech since 2013, and he will be deputy athletic director for external affairs and revenue generation. Kelly will be deputy athletic director for internal affairs. She was promoted to executive associate athletics director for varsity sports at Dartmouth earlier this year.

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Horsfield of England is the second player in as many days to withdraw from the U.S. Open because of a positive result from a coronavirus test. Horsfield had a negative result Thursday from a pre-travel test. Upon landing in New York, he tested positive without having symptoms. Scottie Scheffler withdrew Sunday after a positive coronavirus test. He also was asymptomatic. Horsfield spent two years playing college golf for the Florida Gators. He won two European Tour events in a span of three weeks to earn an exemption to Winged Foot. Horsfield was replaced by Rory Sabbatini.