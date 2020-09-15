Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg
Balanced Fund 13797.51 + .27 + 1.46 + 3.59
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2408.57 – .04 + .19 + 8.59
Emerging Markets 372.90 + .89 + 3.43 + 2.12
Equity Income Fund 12881.86 – .05 + 1.94 – 5.79
GNMA 782.73 – .08 – .18 + 2.88
General Municipal Debt 1456.26 + .02 + .01 + 2.28
Gold Fund 472.01 + .57 + 5.87 + 48.74
High Current Yield 2326.85 + .08 + .38 – .96
High Yield Municipal 674.13 – .02 + .02
International Fund 1994.43 + .40 + 2.81 – .82
Science and Technology Fund 3930.68 + 1.18 + 3.40 + 22.55
Short Investment Grade 385.47 + .04 + .10 + 3.19
Short Municipal 191.85 + .03 + .05 + 1.27
US Government 746.16 – .07 + 8.22
