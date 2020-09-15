Man who allegedly sent nude images to young girl arrested

National-World

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, AR (KFSM) — 33-year-old Zachary Woosley was arrested Sunday (Sept. 13) for allegedly sending nude images to a 12-year-old girl.

Truckers Against Predators (TAP) shared a live video of his arrest writing, “He’s getting shiny bracelets tonight courtesy of the police department, and our team!”

In the live video TAP member states, “This is what happens in Arkansas, Missouri and every other state when you’re trying to have sex with a child. The police are sick and tired of it, the d.a.’s are sick and tired of it, everybody’s tired of it. If you’re on here, and you’re a pedophile, and you’re thinking about meeting a kid, you might want to think twice about that. We’re not the only team around. We’re all monitoring the internet, and we’ll find you, and you will go to jail.”

Woosley was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on multiple charges including sexual indecency with a child and computer child porn.

