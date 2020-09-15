Money and Markets Digest

National-World

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Sept 16

TODAY

The Federal Reserve delivers its latest interest rate policy update. The National Association of Home Builders issues its monthly survey of U.S. builders’ confidence. The Commerce Department reports its August retail sales figures.

SPOTLIGHT

Kraft Heinz shares climbed after the 150-year-old company known for ketchup and processed cheese announced a $2 billion cost-cutting plan and forecast higher earnings.

CENTERPIECE

Euro rally

The euro currency shared by 19 of the EU’s 27 countries has risen almost 10% against the dollar to since mid-May, a testimony to the bloc’s stronger response to the virus outbreak than the U.S.

STORY STOCKS

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU)

MDC (MDC)

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Carnival (CCL)

Nikola (NKLA)

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

American Tower (AMT)

FUND FOCUS

Harbor Capital Appreciation (HCAIX)

This fund is run by subadvisor Jennison Associates, whose growth-oriented team is “among the industry’s strongest,” Morningstar says.

