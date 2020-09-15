Police create ‘safe exchange zone’

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

THROOP, PA (WNEP) — The Throop Police Department says it can be used for child custody exchanges, or if you buy something on eBay or Facebook marketplace — any time you want to avoid a potentially unsafe situation.

That’s why the department is calling it a “safe exchange zone.”

“One of our officers, Bill Hazleton, told us about the situation. He said he saw it in another area, but that was pre-COVID; we really couldn’t do much during that time,” said Chief Andy Kerecman.

A few months, a quick paint job, and a couple of new signs later, and the safe exchange zone is now ready for use in the Throop Police Department parking lot.

One of the features that makes this a safe exchange zone is the fact that it’s monitored 24 hours a day by several surveillance cameras.

Chief Kerecman says people have already made use of the exchange zone. It’s available to anyone, including internet buyers and sellers, and it’s not just people who live in Throop.

“It was on Facebook, and it was unbelievably positive, which I was happy about, and it’s all good. Policing for the community, that’s what we’re all about,” said Kerecman.

It’s a tough time to be a cop. Chief Kerecman hopes programs like this show the community that his officers are here to help.

“The negativity is not in this area yet. I hope it never comes. It’s unfortunate what’s going on in our country; sometimes, I think I’m living in a dream. But I hope things like this, and positive things bring us a little bit closer together. I don’t want always the police to be going to people when they’re in trouble. This is something that, yeah, they can utilize it, we need to be a little more positive.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.