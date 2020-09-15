Prep-Segue

National-World

BILL COSBY APPEAL ARGUMENTS BEING HONED BEFORE PA. SUPREME COURT TAKES CASE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Like rival football teams facing each other at the line of scrimmage, advocates for prosecutors and criminal defense lawyers are squaring off as Bill Cosby wages a fight to reverse his sexual assault conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is getting ready to take up an appeal of a conviction, which has had the disgraced comedian in prison for nearly two years now. Both sides have filed briefs with the court. Prosecutors say they were on solid legal ground to present testimony from other women who claimed Cosby had sexual contact with them after he drugged them. But defense attorneys have told the court they believe those alleged “prior-bad-acts” unfairly tilted the scales of justice toward a conviction.

MACY’S TO HOLD THANKSGIVING PARADE

NEW YORK (AP) — Professional sports like football, baseball and hockey have all held games before few or no fans. And it looks like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade will use that same playbook. The company says it will have a parade, despite the coronavirus pandemic. But instead of winding its way down Manhattan’s West Side, the floats, balloons and giant balloons will strut their stuff for just one block: the one in front of Macy’s flagship store at New York’s Herald Square. Between the mini-parade and some taped inserts, Macy’s says it hopes to recreate enough of its annual event to make for a good TV show.

T.I. REACHES DEAL WITH FEDS IN CIVIL CASE

ATLANTA (AP) — T.I. is officially on the sidelines when it comes to selling securities, at least for now. His ban from that part of the financial world is part of a deal he made with the Feds. The actor-rapper has settled civil charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations that he helped promote a bogus cryptocurrency. The SEC says T.I. used his social media accounts to hawk FLiK — and made people think he co-owned a cryptocurrency firm that ads called his “new venture.” The SEC says that broke federal law against selling securities without being registered. As part of the deal, T.I. will have to pay a $75,000 fine — and agree not to sell or market securities for at least five years.

DEATH CERTIFICATE: CHADWICK BOSEMAN LAID TO REST A WEEK AFTER DEATH

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If you’re wondering whether you missed word about the funeral for Chadwick Boseman, don’t. It’s already happened — and it was done in private. Word of that comes from the actor’s death certificate, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. The public death record says Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown of Anderson. The certificate says the “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3, six days after he died. Boseman fought a private, four-year battle against colon cancer before he died Aug. 28. The death certificate lists multiple organ failure as the reason, with colon cancer listed as an underlying cause of Boseman’s death.