Prep-Segue

BILL COSBY, PROSECUTORS PREPARE TO SQUARE OFF IN APPEALS CASE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Bill Cosby sexual assault case is back in the news. The comedian convicted of sexual assault is about to have his trial reviewed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. And — as has been the case since he was indicted — Cosby’s attorneys are seeking to flip the case on two key arguments. One is that the comedian’s lawyers claim they had a verbal deal with a former prosecutor that Cosby would never face criminal charges for his encounter with then-Temple University official Andrea Constand. Prosecutors have argued the agreement wasn’t official — or binding. The other issue: the additional witnesses who were allowed to testify about similar allegations against Cosby. The comedian’s lawyers say that unfairly tilted the case toward a conviction, while prosecutors say the witnesses helped show a long pattern of misbehavior by Cosby. The Pennsylvania high court hasn’t set a date for oral arguments in the appeal — but has been accepting briefs from both sides for more than a month now.

T.I. SETTLES WITH FEDS OVER CRYPTOCURRENCY CASE

ATLANTA (AP) — T.I. has settled a case with the federal government in which he’s accused of not keeping it real when it came to a digital currency company.. The rapper-actor has agreed to terms of a civil settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over charges that he helped promote a bogus cryptocurrency. The SEC says T.I. ran afoul of the laws by using his social media accounts to promote the venture called FLiK, claiming to be a co-owner — and having an unidentified actor and comedian promote the rapper’s role in the venture. Under terms of the settlement, T.I. must cough up $75,000 in fines — and stay out of the securities game for at least five years.

JOHN BOYEGA QUITS ROLE WITH PERFUME BRAND AFTER COMPANY USED CHINESE ACTOR IN HIS PLACE

LONDON (AP) — John Boyega says he’s had it with the perfume brand he has been representing — because it subbed him with a Chinese actor in an ad campaign he created. Boyega, who’s Black, says the move to drop him from the Jo Malone campaign in China without his consent or even a heads-up “was wrong.” The brand, owned by Estée Lauder, has acknowledged that scrubbing Boyega from the ad was a bad move. It has since spiked the ad — and apologized.

CAMPAIGN COVERAGE IN CORONAVIRUS ERA

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus shutdown has changed the way most of us go about our everyday business. And that includes reporters and organizations covering the presidential campaign. News outlets are re-evaluating their plans to track the battle for the White House. For example, some reporters who followed President Donald Trump to Nevada for a rally on Sunday decided to stay outside after learning the event was going to be held indoors. ABC News’ correspondent Martha Raddatz says she has decided to avoid going to diners to hear what voters have to say about the candidates and their positions. And news organizations that promised to spend more time talking to voters, especially in swing states, are finding that those plans are being curtailed because of travel and safety concerns.