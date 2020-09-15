Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny posts picture from hospital bed after poisoning

National-World

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has posted a photograph of himself on his hospital bed in Berlin, weeks after he was poisoned and fell critically ill.

Navalny is pictured alongside his family in the photo, which was posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

In his first direct message after his hospitalization, the anti-corruption activist said he was now breathing on his own without medical support.

“Hi, this is Navalny,” he wrote in the caption. “I miss you. I still can hardly do anything, but yesterday I was able to breathe on my own for the whole day. Just myself. I did not use any outside help, not even the simplest valve in my throat.”

“I liked it very much. An amazing, underestimated process by many. Recommended.”

This is a developing story, more to follow…