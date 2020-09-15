Smoke postpones Giants-Mariners … Raptors extend Nurse

National-World

SEATTLE (AP) — The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and the Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start tonight has been postponed because of smoky skies caused by the West Coast wildfires. The teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined. The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke and air quality to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse would have been in the final year of his contract next season. The Raptors weren’t about to let that happen. Nurse and the Raptors announced a multiyear extension without divulging the terms. In his two seasons with Toronto, Nurse won the 2019 NBA championship and led the Raptors to more wins than any team in the league over that span. Nurse was originally signed to a three-year deal in June 2018 to lead the club. The Raptors went to the Eastern Conference semifinals this season. Their run ended Friday night with a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets will face the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers without Le’Veon Bell. The star running back was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Bell was hurt in the second quarter of the Jets’ season-opening 27-17 loss at Buffalo on Sunday. He will miss at least the next three games, and be eligible to return to the active roster in Week 5. The Jets also announced they have placed rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims and second-year linebacker Blake Cashman on injured reserve.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have place Drue Tranquill on injured reserve. The second-year linebacker broke his left ankle during the first quarter of Sunday’s 16-13 victory at Cincinnati. Asmar Bidal was promoted from the practice squad to fill Tranquill’s roster spot. Tranquill has started four games in his brief career, including this season’s opener. He had 64 tackles last season after being selected in the fourth round and tied for second in special-teams stops with 11.

UNDATED (AP) — Florida’s athletic department is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The school reports 61 new positive cases, including six for the football team a little more than a week before its season opener at Ole Miss. The spike in infections coincided with the return of students to campus and the start of classes. The Gators ceased activities with the school’s lacrosse and baseball programs due to 46 positive results on the teams. The women’s soccer team had three cases, leading to the cancellation of the season opener at Missouri. The school performed 230 tests in September on football players, yielding seven positive cases after a perfect August.