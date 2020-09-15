Steelers, Titans win…NFL issues mask edict…Injured RBs

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans came away with road victories last night. Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gur) threw for three touchdowns and Bennie Snell rushed for 113 yards as the Steelers downed the New York Giants, 26-16. Ryan Tannehill had two touchdown passes and Stephen Gostkowski hit a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to send the Titans past Denver, 16-14.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is reminding team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings. There were several games Sunday in which team members other than players were not using them. League official and former player Troy Vincent said the season could become jeopardized unless face coverings are utilized.

UNDATED (AP) — New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell could miss a few weeks after injuring his left hamstring in the team’s season-opening loss at Buffalo. Coach Adam Gase said he doesn’t want to put a timetable on Bell’s return, but says it could take some time because it’s a soft-tissue injury. And Indianapolis Colts starting running back Marlon Mack will miss the rest of this season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Dallas Stars are in the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 20 years following a 3-2, overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Denis Gurianov ended the Western Conference final in five games by scoring 3:36 into overtime. The Knights led 2-0 until Jamie Benn and Joel Kiviranta (yool kih-vih-RAHN’-tah) scored in the last half of the third period.

UNDATED (AP) — Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families, a deal that’s subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners. Sportico reported Cohen will own 95% of the team, with the rest staying with the Wilpon and Katz families. The deal reportedly values the franchise at about $2.4 billion.