Teen killed in shooting was member of Republican candidate’s outreach team

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ( WCCO) — The 17-year-old boy killed and another man hurt Monday in a north Minneapolis shooting were members of a Republican congressional candidate’s campaign.

The Lacy Johnson campaign says the two victims were members of the outreach team and were not performing campaign duties when the shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of North Fremont and Dowling avenues.

According to the Lacy Johnson campaign and Minneapolis police, the shooting is not believed to be a politically motivated attack.

Minneapolis police say a group of people were standing outside of a Super USA convenience store when one or more shooters opened fire. The teenager and the man were hit, and emergency crews brought them to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. The teenager was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Investigators are still searching for the shooters, who fled the scene on foot. The man who survived was listed in serious but stable condition.

Johnson, the Republican candidate, is running to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th District, which encompasses Minneapolis and some surrounding suburbs.

“Today, we are shocked and saddened to learn of this senseless act of violence. It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is more needed than ever in our community.” the Johnson campaign wrote, in a statement.

Minneapolis has experienced a surge in gun violence this summer. According to police, this year is on track to double 2019’s homicide total.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.