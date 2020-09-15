Texas World Series…Stanton, Turner active…Still on hold

National-World

UNDATED (AP) — The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association. The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. The first round of the postseason — expanded from 10 to 16 teams this year — will be at the top-seeded teams. The AL Division Series will be at San Diego’s Petco Park and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and the NL Division Series at Arlington’s Globe Life and Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton has been activated by the New York Yankees after the designated hitter missed 32 games because of a strained left hamstring. New York also activated third baseman Gio Urshela, who has recovered from a bone spur in his right elbow, and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga, who was sidelined with a medical condition the team did not specify. Right fielder Aaron Judge is expected to be activated later this week. He’s been limited to one game since Aug. 11 because of a strained right calf.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated third baseman Justin Turner from the 10-day injured list. Turner is expected to start as designated hitter for Tuesday night’s game at San Diego. He missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain. Before going on the IL, Turner was batting .282 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 32 games during the shortened season.

UNDATED (AP) — The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus. Big Ten leaders are reconsidering a fall season after a weekend of meetings about a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have hired Peter Laviolette, who won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, as coach. Laviolette replaces Todd Reirden, who was fired last month after a second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs. Laviolette has 18 years of experience as a head coach. He most recently coached the Nashville Predators but was fired in January after 5 1/2 seasons with the team.