Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

National-World

CHINA-US TRAVEL WARNING

US issues sweeping new travel warning for China, Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. has issued a new advisory warning against travel to mainland China and Hong Kong, citing the risk of “arbitrary detention” and “arbitrary enforcement of local laws.” The advisory issued Tuesday warned U.S. citizens that China imposes “arbitrary detention and exit bans” to compel cooperation with investigations, pressure family members to return to China from abroad, influence civil disputes and “gain bargaining leverage over foreign governments.” In Hong Kong, it said China “unilaterally and arbitrarily exercises police and security power,” It added that new legislation also covers offenses committed by non-Hong Kong residents, possibly subjecting U.S. citizens who have publicly criticized China to a “heightened risk of arrest, detention, expulsion, or prosecution.”

UNITED STATES-MIDEAST

Trump to preside over historic Arab-Israel recognition deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to preside over the signing of historic diplomatic deals between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations that could herald a dramatic shift in Middle East power dynamics. The Tuesday ceremony at the White House is aimed at showcasing presidential statesmanship ahead of November’s election. Trump will host more than 700 guests on the South Lawn to witness the sealing of the agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and between Israel and Bahrain. The agreements will formalize the normalization of the Jewish state’s already warming relations with the two countries — and may pave the way for a broader Arab-Israeli rapprochement after decades of enmity.

AP-TROPICAL-WEATHER

Plodding and powerful, Sally moves in on Gulf Coast

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — A powerful but plodding Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast. Rain from the storm’s outer bands was pummeling northwest Florida early Tuesday, and Gov. Ron DeSantis declared an emergency in two western Panhandle counties. The storm’s slow movement is raising concerns of extreme rainfall and flooding. President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Monday as the storm approached. Sally has sustained winds of 90 mph and is expected to strengthen later Tuesday. It was moving at a sluggish 3 mph.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DEATH PENALTY

Report: Death penalty cases show history of racial disparity

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report by a think tank examining executions in the United States says death penalty cases show a long history of racial disparity, from who is executed to where and for what crimes. The report by the Death Penalty Information Center says that disparity has roots in the racist lynchings of the past. The center says in its report that capital punishment must be included in the discussion of criminal justice and policing reform following George Floyd’s death and the deaths of other Black people at the hands of police. Thirty states have the death penalty, but executions occur mostly in the South.

AP-TROPICAL-WEATHER

Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Rain bands from slow-moving Hurricane Sally are moving over the Florida Panhandle as forecasters try to determine exactly where the plodding but powerful storm will come ashore. Sally was still carrying 100 mph winds Monday night. And forecasters say it will bring with it life-threatening storm surge and flash floods to parts of the northern Gulf coast. Sally is moving at only about 3 mph. The storm is currently moving toward Louisiana but forecasters still expect a turn that will take it toward the Mississippi-Alabama state line by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. However, they caution that the exact track remains uncertain.

AP-TROPICAL WEATHER-BERMUDA

Damage reported as ‘Paulette’ makes rare landfall in Bermuda

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Paulette knocked down trees and power lines across Bermuda as it made a rare landfall in the wealthy British territory and strengthened into a Category 2 storm while still over the island. Government officials said in a press conference that there were no reports of deaths, injuries or serious property damage and noted that two boys were born at the height of the storm.Fewer than 10 hurricanes have made landfall on the tiny island in the middle of the Atlantic since the National Hurricane Center began tracking such disasters in the 1850s. Paulette was moving away to the north-northeast with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph).

AP-US-WILDFIRES-THE-LATEST

Latest: Oregon seeks presidential disaster declaration

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the ongoing wildfires in the state. Brown made the request Monday, saying it would bring much needed resources to Oregon’s response and recovery efforts. The request includes additional communications resources, damage assessment teams, search and rescue support, debris management, as well as shelter and medical assistance. Individual assistance for the counties and tribes was also included in the request. A federal emergency declaration was granted for the state last week.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP-RALLIES

Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is running as the “law and order” candidate, but that hasn’t stopped him and his reelection campaign from defying state emergency orders and flouting his administration’s coronavirus guidelines as he holds rallies in battleground states. Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president to reconsider the events, warning that he’s putting lives at risk. But they have largely not tried to stop the gatherings of several thousand people as Trump and his team push forward, likening them to “peaceful protests” protected by the First Amendment.

BC-US-IMMIGRATION DETENTION-GEORGIA

Nurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) — A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records. Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words. Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.

2020 CENSUS

Judge chastises government for not producing census records

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has chastised government attorneys for failing to produce documents that showed how the U.S. Census Bureau made its decision to cut short by a month the head count of every U.S. resident. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh told government attorneys on Monday that they weren’t complying with her order to produce documents. Her statements came during a hearing in a lawsuit over whether the once-a-decade census will finish at the end of September or the end of October. She says the documents that government attorneys had produced so far were already publicly available. Koh said she was “very disappointed and surprised.”